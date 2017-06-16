Kylie Jenner Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Crop Top That Doesn’t Even Cover Her Boobs

Kylie Jenner’s cleavage was on full display as she rocked her new fave top — an extreme crop top that barely stopped below her neck, putting her assets on display. Is this bizarre new trend one you would ever wear?

Another day, another sexy series of selfies from Kylie Jenner! The star, 19, took to Snapchat on June 15 to show off her new fave sweatshirt — and considering it barely comes past her neck, she also managed to serve up an eyeful of her cleavage in the close-up shot, flaunting her cleavage in her ribbed nude tank top as she moved the camera around to give her fans a glimpse of her outfit. Welcome to extreme crop topping: Kylie Jenner edition.

Kylie dressed down for the day in a pair of light-wash high-waisted jeans and a futuristic pair of sunglasses as she sat in her car, complete with the seatbelt strap secured across her chest. She sported her signature nude matte lip and wore her long, dark hair down and parted in the middle — but it was her interesting sweatshirt that totally had us doing a double-take.

The stylish star must seriously be a fan of the silhouette as she rocked the ripped-up, long-sleeved Harley Davidson top weeks ago on her Instagram account, where many were quick to point out that the shirt wasn’t actually a shirt — it was more like a pullover shrug. Although we’re a bit confused by the purpose to the top, it’s clearly one of Kylie’s faves.

Now this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the celeb set attempt to make the extreme crop top happen, but it does seem a little silly — aside from covering up your arms, it’s a bit pointless! Maybe we’re too practical and prefer when fashion meets function, but what do you think of the trend? Will you try the bizarre new extreme crop top?