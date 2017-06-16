Kourtney Kardashian Desperate To See Younes Bendjima Again

Kourtney Kardashian has a craving, but it has nothing to do with food. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s desperate to see Younes Bendjima again and sink her nails into his ‘addictive’ body.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is experiencing serious withdrawal syndrome. After spending a romantic week in Cannes with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, she’s become addicted to his touch, his voice, and his muscular body like it’s a drug. “Kourtney is desperate to see Younes again,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She misses being with him, talking to him, and touching his amazing body. He makes her feel 18 again and she loves it! She feels addicted and needs a fix! She’s working to carve out some time to go on another vacation with him. Or, he can at least visit her so they can have several nights together at the Four Seasons having sex.”

Like every great love story, there are obstacles to overcome. In the reality star’s case it’s ex-beau Scott Disick who’s meddling and coming between them. Kourtney is SO scared of pushing her baby daddy over the edge, which might drive him to do something harmful to himself. Basically she’s afraid of visiting Younes in Europe because there’s no telling how Scott will react. He’s known to be a loose cannon sometimes. The mother-of-three tried putting her own needs first overseas in France for the film festival, but the party boy retaliated harder than ever by hooking up with at least six different chicks and drinking heavily.

That being said, Younes refuses to back down without a fight. Instead of approaching the situation with anger or jealousy, he’s actually taking the high road when it comes to Scott. “He’s super supportive when it comes to all the drama,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He is totally a shoulder to cry on for Kourtney and is always there to listen.” Awww!

