Kim Kardashian Flashes Nipples By Going Braless At North West’s Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian has no problem showing off her body, — even when celebrating her 4-year-old daughter’s birthday! The mother of two was spotted with her family wearing a tight white tank top, with nothing underneath!

Kim Kardashian, 36, was out and about with her entire family for a casual occasion! She was photographed leaving Ruby’s restaurant in Los Angeles with the family, rocking gray sweats, a white tank, and the Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase sneakers. However, she decided to ditch the bra, and her nipples were completely visible through the shirt. In the photos, she’s carrying her son, Saint West, 1, and holding North West‘s hand — Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick and Kris Jenner were also all in attendance to celebrate North’s birthday! You can see all the photos here.

Kim’s fashion wasn’t the only one we noticed — everyone was dressed very relaxed. Kourtney was in striped work out pants, a white tee, and sneaks, while Kanye also wore gray sweatpants with a camouflage jacket. Mason was naturally, also in Adidas — a red zip up jacket with gray sweats, sneakers and a black baseball cap. North had one of our favorite outfits — a dress with Snoop Dogg‘s face on it! How cute! We know the birthday girl also got a very-decorated party, as well as a cake, via photos on the family’s various Snapchat accounts. It appeared that Kim threw a bash for her daughter at her home in Bel Air.

Kim also took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with her daughter. “My baby girl turned 4 years old today! She’s my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North,” she wrote. Momager Kris Jenner also posted a collage, writing, “Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North. You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving… I love you so much my precious angel girl…Lovey xo.”

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kim’s au natural look?