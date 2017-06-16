Fitness Friday: Khloe Kardashian Uses These 4 FREE Fitness Apps To Get Her Toned Butt

Khloe Kardashian shared her four favorite fitness apps that she uses to get in shape & they’re all FREE! If you want to get in shape like Khloe, you have to download these apps!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is obsessed with all things fitness and she just shared the four FREE fitness apps that she’s obsessed with. “Hear me when I say you DO NOT need a gym, a trainer or even cash to get into the best shape of your lives, dolls! Below, I’ve rounded up the four best and FREE fitness apps to download, depending on your workout style! Buh-bye excuses, hello lean mean booty machine!,” Khloe shared on her app, Khloe With A K.

1. Keelo:

“If you’re short on time but willing to go hard, Keelo is the app for you! This program focuses on HIIT (that’s High Intensity Interval Training, aka the Beast Mode workout). This app has TONS of workouts to choose from. Each one is 20 minutes or less, and many require zero gym equipment. There’s even a dedicated coaching team available to answer your questions and concerns. BOOM!”

2. Sworkit:

“This app has it all. Choose your exercise type (strength, cardio, yoga or stretching), intensity level and length of workout, and a virtual trainer will guide you through every exercise. Love squats but hate burpees? You can customize those preferences too. Plus, no two workouts are ever the same, which keeps your muscles guessing and ensures you’re always making progress. It’s fitness at your fingertips, honey!”

3. Freeletics:

“HIIT-focused Freeletics wants you to burn fat and tone up using nothing but your own body weight. Before you get started, you’ll have to complete a fitness test for the virtual coach to assess your fitness level. The app will then combine the results with your age, weight and workout goals to customize an exercise plan just for you. You’ll also have access to the online community of “Free Athletes”—a fun way to share tips, follow friends and compete with others (if that’s your jam).”

4. Daily Butt Workout:

“It wouldn’t be a Khlo-Fit round-up without a little booty appreciation! This app focuses exclusively on —you guessed it—glutes and legs! A virtual trainer guides you through targeted exercises to ensure your form is on point and that you’re squeezing all you can out of a short 5- to 10-minute routine. Get that bangin’ backside, girl!”