Kevin McCall Blasts Eva Marcille For Keeping Their Daughter Away For 3 Years

Kevin McCall is furious at Eva Marcille for keeping their daughter away from him for three years and now, he’s desperately pleading to see her along with his other daughter from a previous relationship.

Rapper Kevin McCall, 31, took to his Instagram to call out both his daughters’ mothers for not letting him see them for years. The angry father posted a message in the form of a “missing ad” that included pictures of his oldest daughter, Jenesis, whom he had from an unknown previous relationship and youngest daughter, Marley, whom he had with actress Eva Marcille, 32 back in 2014. The title caption for the photo says “Save our Girls!” and was captured by The Shade Room.

The description for the photos reveals that it’s been one year since he’s seen Jenesis and three years since he’s seen Marley. “I’ll keep fighting dolo but if you like fighting for a cause I would seriously like to find my own children. This is sick and disgusting to see in my own family,” Kevin wrote. His upsetting post has since been taken down, but it wasn’t long before Kevin’s ex Eva posted her own Instagram photo of her and Marley with the caption “#us.” It seems like there’s some serious drama going on.

Kevin was formerly signed to singer Chris Brown‘s label, Chris Brown Entertainment but now works as an independent artist. The Grammy Award nominated star has been out of the musical spotlight for a while but was recently featured on the 2017 Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans‘ track “I Wish (Interlude)” from the collaborative album The King & I. There’s no word on whether or not he’ll be releasing any new music in the near future but in the meantime, we are wishing him all the best with his daughters and hope he settles things soon!

#KevinMcCall claims he hasn't seen his daughter that he shares with #EvaMarcille in 3 years and his eldest daughter in one year (Swipe) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

#US A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on May 25, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kevin’s sad post? Tell us here.