Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Biggest Lips Ever — Did She Just Get Injections?

Uh oh! Is Kendall Jenner trying to one up her little sis Kylie when it comes to the plumpest pout in the family? You’ve got to see the new video where her lips are the biggest they’ve ever been!

Whoa! Kendall Jenner, 21, is sporting a much fuller pout in a new Snapchat video on June 16 where her lips are totally huge! Her sister Kylie, 19, has openly admitted that she’s turned to lip injections to get super plump pucker, and now fans are wondering of the model has done the same. She shared the vid on June 16 where her kisser is extra puffy, and highlighted by shiny pink gloss. It could be the work of a very good make-up trick that has her upper lip looking so gigantic, and if she’s managed to get such massive smackers from some cosmetic wizardry, we want to know the secret!

Kenny gives the camera a sultry look as she tilts her head back and forth to the new song from H.E.R. The mysterious R&B artist dropped the sexy song “Changes” on June 16 and already the model is so into it. Or maybe she’s telling us that like the song’s chorus “I’ve been going through some changes,” and that could mean enhancing her lips. She added a floral crown filter to cover her forehead, and the rest of her makeup is flawless, with brown smokey eyes and perfect natural shaded cheeks. What a knock-out!

The Estee Lauder spokesmodel has been accused of getting fillers in the past, especially when she did a Facebook Live session with Kylie back in Nov. 2016 sporting a massively oversized lower lip. Her little sis ended up taking credit for the look, saying “You guys, Kendall let me over-line her lip today with lipliner and everyone thinks she got lip injections,” Kylie confessed on a Snapchat video. “I’m sorry, Kendall,” she continued, while her sister laughed in the background.

Kendall Jenner's latest snap story makes me want to get my lips done again 👀💉. SUCH A DREAM pic.twitter.com/3uPuf7B3f6 — KS (@kaitssweeney) June 16, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall got lip injections? Or are her fuller lips just a make-up trick?