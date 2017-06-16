Goshdarnit Kendall Jenner, leave some hotness for the rest of us! The super model of the Kardashian-Jenner family showed off her booty in a ‘Baywatch’-inspired red swimsuit on June 16, and she looked unbelievable!

This girl is on FIRE! Kendall Jenner, 21, knows that her booty is otherworldly, so she took to Snapchat to show it off on June 16. In the pic, Kendall is arching her back to pop her backside out while pulling up the hem of her Baywatch-red swimsuit to reveal even more cheek! She has her other hand raised to her mouth as if to say “oopsie.” Meanwhile, she wrote “sorry?” over the pic. Don’t worry girl, you’ve got NOTHING to be sorry for! SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE PIC.

Now we totally can’t blame ASAP Rocky for grabbing a handful of Kenny’s butt at the Met Ball. It’s just TOO perfect! And why wouldn’t it be? She IS a model after all! Kendall has been making all kinds of waves on Snapchat on June 16. Before her saucy booty pic, she also posted a video flaunting a perfect pout that looked a little bigger than usual. It could be injections, or it could just be a filter. Either way, it’s sexy af!

Kendall might have a more thin and classic look than the rest of her bombshell sisters, but lately she’s been challenging that! Kendall has shown off her booty on private yachts, flaunted a plumped-up pout, and posed for sexy pool pics. All of the above have us realizing just how hot she is!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s sexy booty picture? Let us know!