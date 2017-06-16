Kate Middleton Masters The Nautical Trend & You Can, Too

Kate Middleton took the nautical theme to an entirely new level as she stepped out for a sailing event, mastering the chic summer look with ease as she effortlessly wore affordable, attainable finds from the likes of J. Crew and Zara — and we’re breaking down how you can work the trend, just like Kate.

Kate Middleton, 35, was the epitome of classic, casual elegance as she stepped out for the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Center in London on June 16, where she sported a nautical look from head-to-toe. Summer is the perfect time to throw on navy and white and embrace the trend, especially because it’s a timeless look that never goes out of style — and Kate served up as much inspiration as a pretty Pinterest board in her outfit!

The Duchess was all smiles as she stepped out in her ensemble, which consisted of a cropped pair of wool sailor pants from J. Crew and tweed heels, also from the retailer. Her look all came together thanks to her white Zara blazer, complete with gold buttons which matched the gold buttons on her pants — it was effortless and chic!

Want to nail the nautical look like Kate but don’t want to look like you’re wearing a sailor Halloween costume? That’s easy! For starters, you can easily take navy and white items in your wardrobe and repurpose them together to nail the look. Don’t have a pair of navy pants? Dark jeans, a striped shirt, and a blazer can totally work. Stick to classic, well-tailored silhouettes to really master the art of the trend. If you really want to take the look to the next level, incorporate a touch of red, like with a purse or a clutch.

What did you think of Kate’s chic nautical look? Did you love it as much as we do?