Justin Bieber Reveals Huge ‘Better At 70’ Tattoo & Explains It’s Meaning On Instagram

New ink alert! Justin Bieber debuted a huge tattoo via Instagram on June 16, unveiling a message reading ‘Better at 70’ on his leg! Shortly after arriving in Switzerland, the ‘Cold Water’ singer revealed the interesting meaning behind his epic new design.

A fresh outlook on life? Justin Bieber, 23, showed off a brand new tattoo on his left thigh with an inspiring message on June 16, hours after touching down in Switzerland. The singer opted for the phrase “Better at 70,” later explaining the meaning behind his new addition via Instagram. “I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better, faster,” Justin explained to his adoring fans in the caption. “For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70.” The Biebs is off to a good start!

Justin’s followers had mixed reactions to his new ink, but he’s clearly happy about his choice, so that’s all that matters! The pop star has over 56 tattoos on his body, including angel wings, a tiny cross, a message reading “Son of God,” and more. “It seems like I have a lot of stuff,” he previously dished to GQ, adding how the lengthy process was “mad uncomfortable.” He last added another new piece of chest artwork: the head of a ferocious grizzly bear.

The Biebs has been having a blast while touring the world, recently hyping up the crowd during his headlining set at Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, Sweden on June 10. However, some of his fans quickly got upset when he announced that he wouldn’t be singing his smash hit “Despacito.” An angry attendee even threw something at Justin’s head when he admitted that he didn’t “know the song,” given the Spanish lyrics. Luckily, he was alright!

Despite that awkward moment, Justin put on an unforgettable show during his Purpose tour. His set featured epic dance routines, pyrotechnics and lighting, making it an eye-catching experience. He just arrived to Bern, Switzerland on June 15, then he’ll be jetting off to Italy and Ireland.

