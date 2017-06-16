Joseline Hernandez Gets Flawless Post Baby Body Pushing A Car Up A Hill

No pain, no gain! Joseline Hernandez is wasting no time getting in tip-top shape this summer, giving fans a peek at her rigorous workout routine and sizzling post-baby bod on June 16. The Puerto Rican Princess pushed a car up a hill and MORE!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, has been hitting the ground running to achieve her dream physique, switching up her fitness routine with a combination of weight training, cardio and more. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star looks hotter than ever these days, only six months after giving birth to her precious daughter Bonnie Bella in Dec. 2016. Taking to Instagram on June 16, the Puerto Rican Princess treated her followers to a behind-the-scenes peek at her workout program called “Results In 28 Days.” Pushing a car, doing squats with dung bells and jump-roping are part of her straining routine!

Joseline’s trainer, Jason Lobdell, even gushed about her impressive strength and sheer determination. He shared the video of her rigorous workout, captioned, “Woman always tell me they wanna look like @joseline until it’s time to do what Joseline does… we work OUTSIDE everyday for hours 😩😩😩 wanna look different u gota train different!” The reality star hasn’t skipped a beat, as Jason also shared with his followers. “1 year now ALL 9 months of her pregnancy and 3 months after, No Tummy Tuck vacation lol just #RI28!! 30min of hard work 28 days out the month.”

The “Baby Daddy” singer recently showed off the results of her hard work, arriving to an Atlanta-based event with her on-again beau, Stevie J, 45. Wearing a glittering mini dress and cornrows, she looked smoldering while showing off her moves on June 9. Their PDA-filled outing came shortly after the Puerto Rican Princess announced that she was quitting Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta due to her issues with producer Mona Scott-Young, 50.

@mr2weeksout thank you for pushing me after the baby to be the best I can be!!!!!! #ri28daychallenge #puertoricanprincess A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Joseline has been appearing on the hit VH1 franchise since 2012, so there would be a totally new dynamic if she really leaves. As we previously reported, Stevie hopes she’ll stay on the show. “He’s working on getting her the money she wants and he’ll probably get it because he’s a great negotiator,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Even though their relationship is also hot and cold, they “can’t live without each other.”

