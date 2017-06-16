‘Orphan Black’ Star Slams Bella Thorne: Actors Are ‘Losing Jobs’ To People Like Her

Someone has a big problem with Bella Thorne in Hollywood and you may recognize him. Jordan Gavaris ripped into the actress, hinting that she only books acting jobs because she’s extremely popular.

Orphan Black star, Jordan Gavarais, 27, went on a tangent about acting jobs in Hollywood in a new interview on June 14. Jordan, who recently came out as gay, talked about the politics that go on within the industry. And, he used Bella Thorne, 19, as the prime example of his opinions.

Jordan said that movies and TV are suffering because of the stars who are cast in them. He believes that actors/actresses are only cast according to their social media follower counts. “I mean, movies are the worst, because the movie business is failing terribly and they think they have some amazing model that’s going to fix it all, and it all involves hiring a girl with 2 million Instagram followers,” told Vulture. “Hasn’t worked yet. And then in television it’s the same thing. Parts are offered to these YouTube sensations.”

“So that is how the freelance paradigm is affecting actors and content creators, where then you have other actors who spend years toiling on working their craft and perfecting what it is they do, and they’re losing jobs to people like that guy, or to people like Bella Thorne, or whatever,” Jordan said. Wow.

The Canadian actor admitted that his comments made him sound like “an a–hole,” but he stood by his words. “I’m sure they’re nice people and I’m sure they’re very talented, but I wouldn’t put money on them if I was in a position of power,” he continued. “I would never invest in those people. There’s not enough there. Not to say Bella Thorne couldn’t be a fantastic actress or that she’s not tremendously talented, but there’s not been enough investigation. There’s not enough of a commitment.” Damn.

Bella, who has a slew of projects in the works, including her Freeform show, Famous in Love — has yet to comment on Jordan’s opinions. However, knowing Bella, she never shies away from her haters.

