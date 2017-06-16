‘Game Of Thrones’: Was Jon Snow’s Real Name Just Confirmed?

Hold up, is the best-kept secret in Westeros out? ‘Empire’ magazine appears to reveal Jon Snow’s real name in its July 2017 edition. Take a deep breath and prepare to totally freak out!

The Game of Thrones cast and showrunners have been extremely tight-lipped about spoilers, but Empire magazine may have just revealed a MASSIVE spoiler ahead of the show’s season 7 premiere. “As we saw in the last episode of season 6, Bran’s psychic time-travelling ‘greensight’ revealed the true nature of Jon’s birth heritage and his real name: Jaehaerys Targaryen,” the magazine writes in a Game of Thrones feature spread.

WHOA. Let’s take a step back and think about this. HBO has yet to confirm Jon Snow’s real name. The only thing we know for certain is that Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, 30, is the son of Lyanna Stark, Ned’s sister, and Rhaegar Targaryen, Daenerys’ brother. However, the spread does feature cast interviews and more scoop about the upcoming season, so the name drop seems legitimate. But it is pretty shocking that the showrunners would just let a huge show secret slip in a magazine. Many fans have theorized that Lyanna whispered her son’s real name to Ned Stark before she died in the Tower of Joy.

One fan, who believes that Lyanna said Jaehaerys in the mind-blowing season 6 finale scene, also explains why Jon’s real name HAS to be Jaehaerys. “Jaehaerys I was the 4th Targaryen king to sit the Iron Throne,” Redditor sparkledavisjr wrote. “He was known as “the Wise”, “The Conciliator”, and “the Old King”. His long rule was prosperous and he was aided by his sister-wife Alysanne, who convinced Jaehaerys to expand the Night’s Watch and granted them the land now known as the New Gift. Jaehaerys II was Jon’s great-grandfather.”

Will Bran tell Jon Snow about his true parentage in season 7? Entertainment Weekly’s latest GoT cover seems to tease a Stark reunion, so it’s definitely a possibility. If Jon Snow does find out his real name, will he start going by Jaehaerys? We have so many questions! Game of Thrones returns for season 7 on July 16.

