Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals The One Person He Wants To Play Lucille On ‘TWD’

Are you ready for Negan’s back story on ‘The Walking Dead’? While it’s not officially happening just yet, the man with the bat himself, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has a pretty amazing idea of who should play his wife, Lucille.

Negan may be a ruthless bad guy these days on The Walking Dead, but he wasn’t always like that. Or was he? We know very little about Negan’s life before the walkers took over the world, and that’s left fans aching to see some of his back story. The good news? The fans aren’t the only ones who want to see that happen! Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 51, the actor who plays Negan, has revealed that he would not only love to see Negan’s back story play out on screen, but that he has someone very special in mind to play the man’s wife, Lucille: his own wife, Hilarie Burton! When asked by a fan if he would be into his real-life wife joining him on The Walking Dead as his trusty bat’s namesake, Jeffrey was ALL about it.

“@JDMorgan what are your thoughts on @HilarieBurton playing lucille,” Twitter user @dixonbitchh asked Jeffrey on June 15. His response? “If we ever did negans backstory? Nobody better. I’d LOVE to work with @HilarieBurton she’s an amazing actor, we’d be lucky to have her. xojd,” he wrote back to the fan. Um, yes please! This might just be the best idea Twitter has come up with, and we love that Jeffrey is so onboard with the idea. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, it turns out that Hilarie is just as into the idea as her husband and the fandom! “Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Start a petition,” Hilarie wrote on Twitter the same day, responding to another fan who asked a similar question. Check out their tweets below:

