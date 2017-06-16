Jay Z Gets Trolled For Naming Mac Miller As Inspiration Amid Major Hip Hop Honor

Jay Z couldn’t make it to his Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on June 15, so he gave a shout-out to his rap inspirations on Twitter. He gave mad props to Snoop Dogg, P. Diddy and….Mac Miller! Now he’s getting trolled wildly.

One of these names is not like the others! Jay Z, 47, made history on June 15, becoming the first hip hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. It was such a big deal that former President Barack Obama, 55, gave the introduction via an inspirational pre-taped video. Since wife Beyonce, 35, is in LA and reportedly close to giving birth to their twins, HOVA wasn’t able to make it to the ceremony in New York City. Instead, he took to Twitter to roll out the names of legendary artists and colleagues who inspired him, and on that list is Ariana Grande‘s 25-year-old rapper boyfriend Mac Miller. Ummm, what? Yeah, that’s what the Twittersphere said in unison.

“50 cent, Beanie, Young Chris, Freeway SP okay for real this time. Pastor Jeezy my partner. Okay I’m done. I’m deleting this app in the morning,” Jay wrote, seeming to struggle with the ability to tweet. He continued, “I promise I’m not drunk. Lord Pusha, Carti (Magnolia incredible), ASAP, Sean P, Mobb, Cudi. Tyler, Earl, Snoop!! (almost played myself),” he shared, naming off people who inspire his amazing career. He even acknowledged his pal the former president, noting “And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA. Thank you 44.” Jay just kept on going, tweeting “Wait. Slick f**ing Rick. Pimp C and bun. Wow. I just realized how many fresh people the culture has. Big Sean. Sauce money.” Then in his final message of the night he ended his praises with a white guy from Pittsburgh. “Too many…Fab, black people really magic. Mac Miller nice too though.” Okay, RANDOM!!! Mac is super talented and it’s so cool that HOV decided to recognize it, but to put him in the same league as Snoop Dogg and P. Diddy seemed a little out there, and the Twittersphere was all over it.

Macklemore & G Eazy when Jay Z said Mac Miller was on the list of rappers that inspired him pic.twitter.com/pfmy689Mv5 — Sports Daily 360 (@SportsDaily360) June 16, 2017

You're going to end your rant with Mac Miller? Is this an acceptance speech for the teen choice awards? — GitGirl (@GitGirl89) June 16, 2017

I'm glad if a white boy had to be added to this…at least it was Mac Miller https://t.co/gX5JuN3hlS — fadumo (@faaaadumo) June 16, 2017

He ends on Mac Miller? …? I remember spending at least over an hour trying to find a video of Jay-Z Saying, "We can never solve racism — Adrian Andre (@ThemToUsToWe) June 16, 2017

Hov you smoking dust for not mentioning @lordjamar Brand Nubian.. but got the audacity to shout out Mac miller lmfaoo — kbjzm9 (@kbjzm9) June 16, 2017

