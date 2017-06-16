Demi Lovato Teams Up With Jax Jones & Stefflon Don For Epic Track ‘Instruction’

Demi Lovato is killing the collaboration game! Following her total banger ‘No Promises’ with Cheat Codes, Demi has joined forces with DJ Jax Jones for yet another infectious hit. Listen to ‘Instruction,’ which also features Stefflon Don, right here!

“This one’s about to be fire,” Demi Lovato, 24, teased on Instagram ahead of her feature on Jax Jones‘ new track “Instruction,” which dropped today, June 16, and she was correct. Yep, one of our fave popstars is back with another banger, which also happens to be a collaboration between the rising English DJ and hip-hop artist Stefflon Don! Hear it below.

The song is super catchy and features an epic beat, so of course we love it. It’s not too surprising that Demi chose to collaborate with Jax, who is responsible for the smash hit “You Don’t Know Me” featuring Raye, and he also co-produced and features on Duke Dumont’s 2014 jam “I Got You.” This new song is definitely going to be a mainstay on our summer playlists and fans cant wait to hit the dance floor now. That chorus is straight fire!

That being said, while we love that Demi is showing off her team spirit these days, we have to say that we’re starving for some fresh solo material. It’s been almost two years since her amazing record Confident came out, and we want more! Demi has been focusing on other ventures lately, like her collaboration with Fabletics, but come on — at least give us a single!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

All my ladies grind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

B*tch I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instructions

