‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jasmine Goode Slams Corinne Olympios’ ‘Victim’ Claims

Season four Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jasmine Goode, 29, is calling foul on Corinne Olympios‘ claims that she was victimized during a sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson, 30. The incident caused production to be suspended on the show and all of the castmembers were sent home. Now Jasmine is speaking out with a first hand account of how the 25-year-old seemed fine the next day, even hanging out with the former executive recruiter. “I was taken back with Corinne’s statement that she’s the victim. That may be the role she plays on the show, but it’s a role. I don’t believe she was a victim or traumatized. The statement she released doesn’t even sound like her. It sounds like someone wrote it for her,” Jasmine tells the Daily Mail in a June 15 interview.

“Not once did she complain or say she was upset with what happened in the pool with DeMario. She was laughing, having a good time. Even the day after, she was hanging out with DeMario and some other people in the hot tub. I honestly thought they were going to become a couple,” the pro basketball dancer continues. “She never, ever said one thing negative about DeMario. And she was never in danger, at least I never witnessed anything bad happening to her.” Wow! Jasmine’s observations sure make it sound like Corinne didn’t have a problem with DeMario at all.

“As a woman, I would have been the first person to step in if I thought she was being taken advantage of in the pool with DeMario. She even said hi to me when I walked by them,” she adds. “I feel bad for DeMario. He’s a good guy. He’s sweet and not aggressive one bit. I am sad and disappointed this has happened. We are all shocked.”

Jasmine competed for Nick Viall‘s love on The Bachelor and says that the crew really looks out for the contestants. That makes her all the more shocked that the show would allow anything like the allegations that Corinne was too drunk to consent to sex and watched as DeMario orally pleasured her. “The producers and crew members are like family. I feel bad for them as well, this was their job. They would not do anything to hurt us. Remember I have been on both shows, and I have always felt safe in the environment. I went there to find love, I honestly did, and I have seen great things happen on the show,” Jasmine reveals. Sadly, she’s not going to get her chance to find the man of her dreams as production has been halted and the season likely scrapped in wake of the scandal.

