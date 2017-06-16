Jada Pinkett Smith Slams ‘Deeply Hurtful’ Tupac Biopic: ‘All Eyez On Me’ Doesn’t Show The Truth

Whenever you make a biopic, there’s always a chance you get it wrong. According to Jada Pinkett Smith, that’s what ‘All Eyez on Me’ did.

Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t thrilled about her storyline in Tupac‘s new biopic, All Eyez on Me, which hits theaters on June 16. The actress, 45, took to Twitter to share her many thoughts about the film, and how the scenes in the film were not the “truth.” After calling out a few specific moments in the film that she says didn’t happen in real life, she added, “the reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.” Oddly, the real-life relationship that Tupac and Jada had isn’t really well known — so she probably assumes people will believe what they see on screen.

On screen, Jada is portrayed by Kat Graham, who actually revealed to us in a recent interview that she had a phone call with Jada after landing the role, and got her blessing. “No one really knows too much about it — you know that they went to school together, that they were really good friends, then I think that they had a lot of love for each other. I think that’s where a lot of it ends and I knew what everyone else knew,” Kat told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “A lot of people didn’t know, they’re like, ‘Why are you playing Jada Pinkett in a Tupac movie?’ I had to actually educate a lot of people, and they were really blown away by it — what are the odds that you go to school with someone and they end up rising to the kind of success that both of them had? It’s a very very uncommon occurrence.”

Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Following Jada’s rant, she did make it a point to mention Kat, as well as Demetrius Shipp, Jr., who plays Tupac, saying “this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both.” So what exactly was wrong with the story? Only time will tell.

All Eyez on Me hits theaters everywhere this weekend. HollywoodLifers, will you see it?