iHeartRadio MMVAs 2017 Nominees — Drake, Justin Bieber & More

Our favorite music award show of the summer is JUST around the corner! Drake, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry are just a few of the celebs nominated for the 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs taking place on June 18. Read on for the full list of nominees!

Summertime in the city is about to get A LOT hotter with the iHeartRadio MMVAs going on this Sunday, June 18th. Hosting the evening are Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara, who will share the stage with 12 amazing performers (including Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, and Lorde), 26 presenters, and a partridge in a pear tree. OK — but let’s get to the big names. As always, Drake stands at the top of the pack with three nominations for Most Buzzworthy Canadian, iHeartRadio Canadian Single Of The Year, and Fan Fave Artist Or Group. He’s competing with Justin Bieber in two of those same categories, so may the best Canadian win. Here’s a full list of all the nominees! Get ready for an epic night!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Artist: A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy, & Black Bear
Title: R.E.D
Director: Alsalman, Yassin

Artist: Coleman Hell
Title: Fireproof
Director: Huang, Peter

Artist: Kaytranada ft. Anderson.Paak
Title: Glowed Up
Director: Mirosseni, Bo

Artist: PUP
Title: Sleep In The Heat
Director: Schaulin- Rioux, Jeremy

Artist: Shawn Mendes
Title: Mercy
Director: Martin, Jay

BEST POST-PRODUCTION
Artist: Coeur de Pirate
Title: Undone
Director: Duhamel, Vallee
Dare To Care

Artist: Darcys
Title: Miracle
Director: Common Good
Arts & Crafts

Artist: Sleepy Tom f. Tonye
Title: Seeing Double
Director: Grandson & Son
Spinnin’ Records

Artist: Somewhere Else f. Majid Jordan
Title: Move Together
Director: Helmi
Foundation Media

Artist: Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T
Title: Too Young
Director: Ullens, Chris
2+2

BEST EDM/DANCE VIDEO
Artist: A Tribe Called Red
Title: Stadium Pow Wow
Director: Funk, Kevan

Artist: DJ Shub f. Northern Cree Singers
Title: Indomitable
Director: Stanleigh, Mark

Artist: Grandtheft & Delaney Jane
Title: Easy Go
Director: Hynes, Tyler

Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae
Title: Venus Fly
Director: Boucher, Claire

Artist: MSTRKRFT
Title: Runaway
Director: Reynolds, Brooks

BEST DIRECTOR
Artist: A Tribe Called Red
Title: Stadium Pow Wow
Director: Funk, Kevan

Artist: CRi
Title: Rush
Director: Charette, Didier

Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae
Title: Venus Fly
Director: Boucher, Claire

Artist: Wintersleep
Title: Spirit
Director: LeBlanc, Michael

Artist: Zeds Dead f. Twin Shadow
Title: Stardust
Director: Beck, Adam

BEST POP VIDEO
Artist: Coleman Hell
Title: Fireproof
Director: Huang, Peter

Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae
Title: Venus Fly
Director: Boucher, Claire

Artist: Hedley
Title: Can’t Slow Down
Director: Hoggard, Jacob; Leaf, Matt

Artist: Shawn Mendes
Title: Mercy
Director: Martin, Jay

Artist: SonReal
Title: No Warm Up
Director: Huang, Peter

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE VIDEO
Artist: Arkells
Title: Knocking At The Door
Director: Cunningham, Shane; Myers, Mark

Artist: July Talk f. Tanya Tagaq
Title: Beck + Call
Director: Nostbakken, Amy; Rasb, Jared; Sadava, Norah

Artist: PUP
Title: Sleep In The Heat
Director: Schaulin-Rioux, Jeremy

Artist: The Tragically Hip
Title: In A World Possessed By The Human Mind
Director: Montalvo, Max

Artist: Wintersleep
Title: Spirit
Director: LeBlanc, Michael

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Artist: Derek Wise
Title: Disconnected
Director: Kid.Studio

Artist: Jazz Cartier
Title: Red Alert/100 Roses
Director: Riera, Jon

Artist: Sean Leon
Title: 81
Director: Facts, Zac

Artist: Tasha The Amazon
Title: Picasso Leaning
Director: Cooper, Colin G.

Artist: TassNata f. Rich Kidd & Tona
Title: Let’s Go
Director: Lemoyne, Dan

BEST MUCHFACT VIDEO
Artist: CRi
Title: Rush
Director: Charette, Didier

Artist: dvsn
Title: With Me
Director: Riera, Jon; Harris, Lesean

Artist: PUP
Title: Sleep In The Heat
Director: Schaulin-Rioux, Jeremy

Artist: Majid Jordan
Title: Small Talk
Director: Kid. Studio

Artist: River Tiber
Title: Acid Test
Director: Palmer, Danny

MOST BUZZWORTHY CANADIAN
Artist: Alessia Cara
Artist: Drake
Artist: Justin Bieber
Artist: Shawn Mendes
Artist: The Weeknd

MOST BUZZWORTHY INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP
Artist: Ed Sheeran
Artist: Iggy Azalea
Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Artist: Lady Gaga
Artist: Lorde

BEST NEW CANADIAN ARTIST
Artist: Charlotte Day Wilson
Artist: Daniel Caesar
Artist: dvsn
Artist: Jessie Reyez
Artist: PARTYNEXTDOOR

BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Artist: Chance The Rapper
Artist: Camila Cabello
Artist: Lil Yachty
Artist: Niall Horan
Artist: Post Malone

iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Artist: Ed Sheeran
Artist: Future
Artist: Katy Perry
Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Artist: Lorde

iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Artist: The Chainsmokers
Artist: DNCE
Artist: Imagine Dragons
Artist: Migos
Artist: Twenty One Pilots

iHeartRADIO CANADIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Artist: Alessia Cara
Title: Scars to Your Beautiful
Artist: Drake f. Wizkid & Kyla

Title: One Dance
Artist: The Weeknd
Title: Starboy ft. Daft Punk

FAN FAVE VIDEO
Artist: A Tribe Called Red f. Yassin Bey, Narcy, & Black Bear
Title: R.E.D
Director: Alsalman, Yassin

Artist: Jessie Reyez
Title: Shutter Island
Director: Huang, Peter

Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae
Title: Venus Fly
Director: Boucher, Claire

Artist: Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T
Title: Too Young
Director: Ullens, Chris

WILDCARD
Artist: Arkells
Title: Knocking At The Door
Director: Cunningham, Shane; Myers, Mark

FAN FAVE INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP
Artist: Ed Sheeran
Artist: Katy Perry
Artist: Lorde
Artist: Niall Horan

WILDCARD
Artist: Beyonce

FAN FAVE ARTIST OR GROUP
Artist: Drake
Artist: Justin Bieber
Artist: Shawn Mendes
Artist: The Weeknd

WILDCARD
Artist: Alessia Cara

FAN FAVE MUCH CREATOR
Creator: Amanda RachLee
Creator: Candace Leca
Creator: Jaclyn Forbes
Creator: Mike On Much
Creator: YouTwo TV

