iHeartRadio MMVAs 2017 Nominees — Drake, Justin Bieber & More

Our favorite music award show of the summer is JUST around the corner! Drake, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry are just a few of the celebs nominated for the 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs taking place on June 18. Read on for the full list of nominees!

Summertime in the city is about to get A LOT hotter with the iHeartRadio MMVAs going on this Sunday, June 18th. Hosting the evening are Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara, who will share the stage with 12 amazing performers (including Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, and Lorde), 26 presenters, and a partridge in a pear tree. OK — but let’s get to the big names. As always, Drake stands at the top of the pack with three nominations for Most Buzzworthy Canadian, iHeartRadio Canadian Single Of The Year, and Fan Fave Artist Or Group. He’s competing with Justin Bieber in two of those same categories, so may the best Canadian win. Here’s a full list of all the nominees! Get ready for an epic night!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Artist: A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy, & Black Bear

Title: R.E.D

Director: Alsalman, Yassin

Artist: Coleman Hell

Title: Fireproof

Director: Huang, Peter

Artist: Kaytranada ft. Anderson.Paak

Title: Glowed Up

Director: Mirosseni, Bo

Artist: PUP

Title: Sleep In The Heat

Director: Schaulin- Rioux, Jeremy

Artist: Shawn Mendes

Title: Mercy

Director: Martin, Jay

BEST POST-PRODUCTION

Artist: Coeur de Pirate

Title: Undone

Director: Duhamel, Vallee

Dare To Care

Artist: Darcys

Title: Miracle

Director: Common Good

Arts & Crafts

Artist: Sleepy Tom f. Tonye

Title: Seeing Double

Director: Grandson & Son

Spinnin’ Records

Artist: Somewhere Else f. Majid Jordan

Title: Move Together

Director: Helmi

Foundation Media

Artist: Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T

Title: Too Young

Director: Ullens, Chris

2+2



BEST EDM/DANCE VIDEO

Artist: A Tribe Called Red

Title: Stadium Pow Wow

Director: Funk, Kevan

Artist: DJ Shub f. Northern Cree Singers

Title: Indomitable

Director: Stanleigh, Mark

Artist: Grandtheft & Delaney Jane

Title: Easy Go

Director: Hynes, Tyler

Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae

Title: Venus Fly

Director: Boucher, Claire

Artist: MSTRKRFT

Title: Runaway

Director: Reynolds, Brooks

BEST DIRECTOR

Artist: A Tribe Called Red

Title: Stadium Pow Wow

Director: Funk, Kevan

Artist: CRi

Title: Rush

Director: Charette, Didier

Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae

Title: Venus Fly

Director: Boucher, Claire

Artist: Wintersleep

Title: Spirit

Director: LeBlanc, Michael

Artist: Zeds Dead f. Twin Shadow

Title: Stardust

Director: Beck, Adam

BEST POP VIDEO

Artist: Coleman Hell

Title: Fireproof

Director: Huang, Peter

Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae

Title: Venus Fly

Director: Boucher, Claire

Artist: Hedley

Title: Can’t Slow Down

Director: Hoggard, Jacob; Leaf, Matt

Artist: Shawn Mendes

Title: Mercy

Director: Martin, Jay

Artist: SonReal

Title: No Warm Up

Director: Huang, Peter

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE VIDEO

Artist: Arkells

Title: Knocking At The Door

Director: Cunningham, Shane; Myers, Mark

Artist: July Talk f. Tanya Tagaq

Title: Beck + Call

Director: Nostbakken, Amy; Rasb, Jared; Sadava, Norah

Artist: PUP

Title: Sleep In The Heat

Director: Schaulin-Rioux, Jeremy

Artist: The Tragically Hip

Title: In A World Possessed By The Human Mind

Director: Montalvo, Max

Artist: Wintersleep

Title: Spirit

Director: LeBlanc, Michael

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Artist: Derek Wise

Title: Disconnected

Director: Kid.Studio

Artist: Jazz Cartier

Title: Red Alert/100 Roses

Director: Riera, Jon

Artist: Sean Leon

Title: 81

Director: Facts, Zac

Artist: Tasha The Amazon

Title: Picasso Leaning

Director: Cooper, Colin G.

Artist: TassNata f. Rich Kidd & Tona

Title: Let’s Go

Director: Lemoyne, Dan

BEST MUCHFACT VIDEO

Artist: CRi

Title: Rush

Director: Charette, Didier

Artist: dvsn

Title: With Me

Director: Riera, Jon; Harris, Lesean

Artist: PUP

Title: Sleep In The Heat

Director: Schaulin-Rioux, Jeremy

Artist: Majid Jordan

Title: Small Talk

Director: Kid. Studio

Artist: River Tiber

Title: Acid Test

Director: Palmer, Danny

MOST BUZZWORTHY CANADIAN

Artist: Alessia Cara

Artist: Drake

Artist: Justin Bieber

Artist: Shawn Mendes

Artist: The Weeknd

MOST BUZZWORTHY INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP

Artist: Ed Sheeran

Artist: Iggy Azalea

Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Artist: Lady Gaga

Artist: Lorde

BEST NEW CANADIAN ARTIST

Artist: Charlotte Day Wilson

Artist: Daniel Caesar

Artist: dvsn

Artist: Jessie Reyez

Artist: PARTYNEXTDOOR

BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Artist: Chance The Rapper

Artist: Camila Cabello

Artist: Lil Yachty

Artist: Niall Horan

Artist: Post Malone

iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Artist: Ed Sheeran

Artist: Future

Artist: Katy Perry

Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Artist: Lorde

iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Artist: The Chainsmokers

Artist: DNCE

Artist: Imagine Dragons

Artist: Migos

Artist: Twenty One Pilots

iHeartRADIO CANADIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Artist: Alessia Cara

Title: Scars to Your Beautiful

Artist: Drake f. Wizkid & Kyla

Title: One Dance

Artist: The Weeknd

Title: Starboy ft. Daft Punk

FAN FAVE VIDEO

Artist: A Tribe Called Red f. Yassin Bey, Narcy, & Black Bear

Title: R.E.D

Director: Alsalman, Yassin

Artist: Jessie Reyez

Title: Shutter Island

Director: Huang, Peter

Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae

Title: Venus Fly

Director: Boucher, Claire

Artist: Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T

Title: Too Young

Director: Ullens, Chris

WILDCARD

Artist: Arkells

Title: Knocking At The Door

Director: Cunningham, Shane; Myers, Mark

FAN FAVE INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP

Artist: Ed Sheeran

Artist: Katy Perry

Artist: Lorde

Artist: Niall Horan

WILDCARD

Artist: Beyonce

FAN FAVE ARTIST OR GROUP

Artist: Drake

Artist: Justin Bieber

Artist: Shawn Mendes

Artist: The Weeknd

WILDCARD

Artist: Alessia Cara

FAN FAVE MUCH CREATOR

Creator: Amanda RachLee

Creator: Candace Leca

Creator: Jaclyn Forbes

Creator: Mike On Much

Creator: YouTwo TV

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will take home the most awards on June 18th?