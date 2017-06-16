iHeartRadio MMVAs 2017 Nominees — Drake, Justin Bieber & More
Our favorite music award show of the summer is JUST around the corner! Drake, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry are just a few of the celebs nominated for the 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs taking place on June 18. Read on for the full list of nominees!
Summertime in the city is about to get A LOT hotter with the iHeartRadio MMVAs going on this Sunday, June 18th. Hosting the evening are Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara, who will share the stage with 12 amazing performers (including Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, and Lorde), 26 presenters, and a partridge in a pear tree. OK — but let’s get to the big names. As always, Drake stands at the top of the pack with three nominations for Most Buzzworthy Canadian, iHeartRadio Canadian Single Of The Year, and Fan Fave Artist Or Group. He’s competing with Justin Bieber in two of those same categories, so may the best Canadian win. Here’s a full list of all the nominees! Get ready for an epic night!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Artist: A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy, & Black Bear
Title: R.E.D
Director: Alsalman, Yassin
Artist: Coleman Hell
Title: Fireproof
Director: Huang, Peter
Artist: Kaytranada ft. Anderson.Paak
Title: Glowed Up
Director: Mirosseni, Bo
Artist: PUP
Title: Sleep In The Heat
Director: Schaulin- Rioux, Jeremy
Artist: Shawn Mendes
Title: Mercy
Director: Martin, Jay
BEST POST-PRODUCTION
Artist: Coeur de Pirate
Title: Undone
Director: Duhamel, Vallee
Dare To Care
Artist: Darcys
Title: Miracle
Director: Common Good
Arts & Crafts
Artist: Sleepy Tom f. Tonye
Title: Seeing Double
Director: Grandson & Son
Spinnin’ Records
Artist: Somewhere Else f. Majid Jordan
Title: Move Together
Director: Helmi
Foundation Media
Artist: Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T
Title: Too Young
Director: Ullens, Chris
2+2
BEST EDM/DANCE VIDEO
Artist: A Tribe Called Red
Title: Stadium Pow Wow
Director: Funk, Kevan
Artist: DJ Shub f. Northern Cree Singers
Title: Indomitable
Director: Stanleigh, Mark
Artist: Grandtheft & Delaney Jane
Title: Easy Go
Director: Hynes, Tyler
Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae
Title: Venus Fly
Director: Boucher, Claire
Artist: MSTRKRFT
Title: Runaway
Director: Reynolds, Brooks
BEST DIRECTOR
Artist: A Tribe Called Red
Title: Stadium Pow Wow
Director: Funk, Kevan
Artist: CRi
Title: Rush
Director: Charette, Didier
Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae
Title: Venus Fly
Director: Boucher, Claire
Artist: Wintersleep
Title: Spirit
Director: LeBlanc, Michael
Artist: Zeds Dead f. Twin Shadow
Title: Stardust
Director: Beck, Adam
BEST POP VIDEO
Artist: Coleman Hell
Title: Fireproof
Director: Huang, Peter
Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae
Title: Venus Fly
Director: Boucher, Claire
Artist: Hedley
Title: Can’t Slow Down
Director: Hoggard, Jacob; Leaf, Matt
Artist: Shawn Mendes
Title: Mercy
Director: Martin, Jay
Artist: SonReal
Title: No Warm Up
Director: Huang, Peter
BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE VIDEO
Artist: Arkells
Title: Knocking At The Door
Director: Cunningham, Shane; Myers, Mark
Artist: July Talk f. Tanya Tagaq
Title: Beck + Call
Director: Nostbakken, Amy; Rasb, Jared; Sadava, Norah
Artist: PUP
Title: Sleep In The Heat
Director: Schaulin-Rioux, Jeremy
Artist: The Tragically Hip
Title: In A World Possessed By The Human Mind
Director: Montalvo, Max
Artist: Wintersleep
Title: Spirit
Director: LeBlanc, Michael
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Artist: Derek Wise
Title: Disconnected
Director: Kid.Studio
Artist: Jazz Cartier
Title: Red Alert/100 Roses
Director: Riera, Jon
Artist: Sean Leon
Title: 81
Director: Facts, Zac
Artist: Tasha The Amazon
Title: Picasso Leaning
Director: Cooper, Colin G.
Artist: TassNata f. Rich Kidd & Tona
Title: Let’s Go
Director: Lemoyne, Dan
BEST MUCHFACT VIDEO
Artist: CRi
Title: Rush
Director: Charette, Didier
Artist: dvsn
Title: With Me
Director: Riera, Jon; Harris, Lesean
Artist: PUP
Title: Sleep In The Heat
Director: Schaulin-Rioux, Jeremy
Artist: Majid Jordan
Title: Small Talk
Director: Kid. Studio
Artist: River Tiber
Title: Acid Test
Director: Palmer, Danny
MOST BUZZWORTHY CANADIAN
Artist: Alessia Cara
Artist: Drake
Artist: Justin Bieber
Artist: Shawn Mendes
Artist: The Weeknd
MOST BUZZWORTHY INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP
Artist: Ed Sheeran
Artist: Iggy Azalea
Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Artist: Lady Gaga
Artist: Lorde
BEST NEW CANADIAN ARTIST
Artist: Charlotte Day Wilson
Artist: Daniel Caesar
Artist: dvsn
Artist: Jessie Reyez
Artist: PARTYNEXTDOOR
BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Artist: Chance The Rapper
Artist: Camila Cabello
Artist: Lil Yachty
Artist: Niall Horan
Artist: Post Malone
iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Artist: Ed Sheeran
Artist: Future
Artist: Katy Perry
Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Artist: Lorde
iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Artist: The Chainsmokers
Artist: DNCE
Artist: Imagine Dragons
Artist: Migos
Artist: Twenty One Pilots
iHeartRADIO CANADIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Artist: Alessia Cara
Title: Scars to Your Beautiful
Artist: Drake f. Wizkid & Kyla
Title: One Dance
Artist: The Weeknd
Title: Starboy ft. Daft Punk
FAN FAVE VIDEO
Artist: A Tribe Called Red f. Yassin Bey, Narcy, & Black Bear
Title: R.E.D
Director: Alsalman, Yassin
Artist: Jessie Reyez
Title: Shutter Island
Director: Huang, Peter
Artist: Grimes f. Janelle Monae
Title: Venus Fly
Director: Boucher, Claire
Artist: Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T
Title: Too Young
Director: Ullens, Chris
WILDCARD
Artist: Arkells
Title: Knocking At The Door
Director: Cunningham, Shane; Myers, Mark
FAN FAVE INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP
Artist: Ed Sheeran
Artist: Katy Perry
Artist: Lorde
Artist: Niall Horan
WILDCARD
Artist: Beyonce
FAN FAVE ARTIST OR GROUP
Artist: Drake
Artist: Justin Bieber
Artist: Shawn Mendes
Artist: The Weeknd
WILDCARD
Artist: Alessia Cara
FAN FAVE MUCH CREATOR
Creator: Amanda RachLee
Creator: Candace Leca
Creator: Jaclyn Forbes
Creator: Mike On Much
Creator: YouTwo TV
