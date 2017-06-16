UFC Fight Night 111: How To Watch Holly Holm Battle Bethe Correia

It’s time! Holly Holm will head to Kallang, Singapore to challenge Bethe Correia at ‘UFC Fight Night 111’ on June 17. Find out how to watch this MMA extravaganza, who else is fighting and all the other important info!

When is UFC Fight Night 111 and how can I watch it? Fight fans better set their alarm clocks because UFC’s Fight Night 111 is taking place at 8:00 AM ET on June 17. They can thank the time zone difference for that, as this, as the UFC is holding this event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The preliminary card actually starts at 4:30 AM ET. Thankfully, fight fans can watch this event over a bowl of cereal while in bed. UFC Fight Nights (or in this case, Fight Mornings) are only viewable via UFC Fight Pass, according to CBS Sports, so click here to find out info on how to watch.

What’s the main event of this card? Well, since it’s called UFC Fight Night: Holm Vs. Correia, it’s safe to say that former UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion Holly Holm, 35, fighting Bethe Correia, 33, will close out the night. For both of these women, it’s really go-time. Holly and Bethe have a combined record of 1-6 in their last seven cumulative fights. The last time Holly’s hand was raised in victory was when she knocked out Ronda Rousey, 30, in Nov. 2015. Beth won a split-decision over Jessica Eye, 30, in Sep. 2016, but has been winless since then. It’s do or die for both of these fighters.

“If [Holly] loses this fight, it actually could be die,” Mike Winklejohn, Holly’s coach, said during the MMA Hour. “I can’t really see Holly retiring on a loss, and she’s not going to lose. So it’s not [so much] do or die. It’s just a ‘do’ situation, honestly.” Here’s hoping, or else “The Preacher’s Daughter” might be hanging up her gloves for good.

Who else is fighting on this card? You have five fighters stepping into the UFC ring for the first time at Fight Night 111, according to Forbes: Ji Yeon Kim, Carls John de Tomas, Naoki Inoue, Frank Camacho, and Rolando Dy. Ji will battle Lucie Pudilova, while Carls and Naoki will battle in a Catchweight match. Frank meets Li Jingliang while Ronaldo will go fist-to-fist with Alex Caceres.

These debuts are all on the preliminary card. Rafael dos Anjos will look to snap a two-fight losing streak by taking on Tarec Saffiedine, in dos Anjos’ debut in the welterweight division. Colby Covington meets Dong Hyun Kim in the main card’s other welterweight fight, while Marcin Tybura challenges “The Pit Bull” Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight fight.

Are you excited to see UFC Fight Night 111, HollywoodLifers? Who do you want to win — Holly or Bethe?