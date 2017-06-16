How To Heal A Blemish Fast — Renée Rouleau’s Expert Tips

If you’re looking to heal a blemish fast & need some quick tips & tricks, look no further, because celebrity esthetician, Renée Rouleau, shared her expert tips & you need to try them!

Whether you have a summer party or wedding, or want to get rid of a blemish before a date and need a quick fix, you’re in luck, because celebrity esthetician, Renée Rouleau, shared her step-by-step guide to healing a blemish fast and her 10 tricks are amazing. Renée also shared a major mistake: “Picking at a blemish when a whitehead isn’t present will only cause more injury to already inflamed skin. Be patient and let the natural healing processes do their thing.” Here’s Renée’s step-by-step guide:

1. “When any type of blemish first appears, apply Anti Cyst Treatment nightly to calm inflammation without a drying effect. During the day, apply Daytime Blemish Gel.”

2. “For cysts, continue using treatment nightly until it disappears. For non-cysts, once you see a visible whitehead, stop using Anti Cyst Treatment. Instead, leave blemish alone and use Daytime Blemish Gel twice daily.”

3. “When the infection is close to the surface & looks easily squeezable, on clean skin, hold a warm, damp washcloth to the effected area for 2 minutes.”

4. “With the skin moist from the washcloth, pierce the skin with a lancet straight down into the center of the blemish to create an opening.”

5. “Put one finger cot onto each forefinger or simply wrap fingers in tissue.”

6. “Position your fingers at various angles then squeeze the blemish until the infection is released. If nothing comes out after 3 tries, leave the blemish alone and wait another day. Continue using Daytime Blemish Gel morning & evening.”

7. “Once the infection is successfully extracted, apply Night Time Spot Lotion with a cotton swab.”

8. “Continue to use Night Time Spot Lotion & Daytime Blemish Gel until the blemish has fully healed.”

9. “When a scab is no longer present and you are left with a discolored mark, apply Post-Breakout Fading Gel every other night until scar is gone.”

10. “Need more help? Contact your esthetician.”