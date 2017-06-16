George Clooney Planning ‘Complete Bed Day’ With Amal & Twins On Father’s Day

George Clooney hasn’t been a dad for long, and already he’s about to celebrate his 1st Father’s Day! HL learned EXCLUSIVELY that the actor wants a ‘relaxing’ day with his infants & wife, and even cuter, he STILL can’t believe he’s a parent!

George Clooney, 56, is in for one memorable Father’s Day! After all, a dad never forgets his first one. And although the actor doesn’t want some big celebration on June 18, he’s still apparently super psyched to just spend the whole day bonding with his and Amal Clooney‘s, 39, newborn twins Ella and Alexander. For him, quality time is the only gift he needs — is anyone else’s heart melting?

“George is still in awe that he is a father, and it really hasn’t fully hit him yet that he is going to be celebrating Father’s Day this year as a father himself,” a George insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The current plans are to stay at home and relax. Make it a complete bed day, and his focus will be on the babies and Amal. They will be getting the attention over him celebrating for himself.” How sweet is that?

Sounds like George has the perfect Father’s Day in store, which makes it hard to believe that until recently, he was dead-set on NOT having kids! “I think it’s the most responsible thing you can do, to have kids. It’s not something to be taken lightly,” George told People magazine back in 2006. “I don’t have that gene that people have to replicate.” He also said in an interview with CBS’ This Morning, “I’ve thought about it I suppose, but I haven’t really — it hasn’t been high on my list,” when asked if he was ever planning on having kids. Talk about a total 180!

Now, George is reportedly absolutely loving fatherhood — and he’s had a major shift in priorities since he and Amal revealed in February that they were expecting.“This change is more profound than any change in his life, and he is excited,” George’s father Nick Clooney, 83, revealed soon after Ella and Alexander’s June 6 birth. And already he can’t imagine life without his two bundles of joy. “George feels he’s replaced his carefree way of life with a new, more fulfilling one,” an insider for Life & Style told the magazine. “He’s going to be majorly hands-on with the kids.”

