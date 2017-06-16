Is Emilia Clarke Shutting Down The Jon Snow/Daenerys Romance Theory?

Don’t do this to us, Emilia Clarke! The ‘Game of Thrones’ star seems to squash the popular fan theory about a Jon Snow and Daenerys romance in an all-new interview.

There’s a huge fandom of fans out there who believe Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will have romance once they finally meet and will eventually rule Westeros together. It’s a popular fan theory, but Emilia is making it seem like that a Jaenerys relationship might not happen or won’t end well. “I think that she has ultimately put aside her own need for a man,” she told Style Magazine. “She is so engaged and wrapped up in leading and being the queen and ruling and fulfilling her birth right that the idea of someone coming in and sharing that title is probably something she’s not comfortable with.”

Daenerys has been a one-woman show since season 1 as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons. Now she’s headed towards Westeros to try and become the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. It would be kind of out of character for her to end up ruling alongside someone else, but she knows more than anyone about the power a marriage can wield. If she were to marry Jon Snow, she would be uniting House Stark and House Targaryen, creating an alliance that could help her win the Iron Throne. But as Dany has shown, she doesn’t need a man to rule!

Also, Daenerys is technically Jon Snow’s aunt, but they both don’t know that. As we learned in the season 6 finale, Jon is the son of Dany’s brother Rhaegar and Ned Stark’s sister Lyanna Stark. Jon Snow and Daenerys will finally cross paths in season 7, as we’ve seen in set photos. Is Emilia just trying to throw us off? Will Jon Snow and Dany fall in love after all? If they do, is their relationship doomed to fail? We’re just going to have to wait and find out. Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

