Yesss, a new Rihanna jam! She’s teamed up with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller for the instant hit ‘Wild Thoughts,’ and you can hear the track and watch the video now. What do you think — song of the summer?

Everything Rihanna, 29, touches turns to gold! DJ Khaled, 41, and Bryson Tiller, 24, helped out this time, along with a sample of Carlos Santana‘s iconic song “Maria Maria”. Fans freaked out when RiRi was spotted filming the video with Khaled and Bryson (“Me telling @badgalriri you are so beautiful! @badgalriri vocals in and VIDEO IN!!”) and now it’s finally here. Is it everything you dreamed? “Wild Thoughts” will be featured on Khaled’s upcoming album Grateful, coming June 23. In the video, Rihanna has never looked better, and for the most part, we just want to join this party that the three of them end up with.

Some fans originally threw shade at Khaled for the collaboration, complaining that they wanted Chris Brown, 28, to feature on the track instead of Bryson. “Bruh throw breezy on that. You know tiller ain’t ready for this,” one fan wrote on Instagram. Now that it’s here, it’s safe to say that the final product will make the haters take a seat. We think the “Don’t” singer holds his own on the track, thank you very much!

Here’s a tidbit of lyrics from Rihanna’s part of “Wild Thoughts:”

I don’t know if you could take it / Know you wanna see me nakey, nakey, naked

I wanna be your baby, baby, baby / Spinning and it’s wet just like it came from Maytag

White girl wasted on that brown liquor / When I get like this I can’t be around you

I’m too lit to dim down a notch / ‘Cause I could name some thangs that I’m gon’ do

Wild, wild, wild / Wild, wild, wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild / When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts

Khaled’s album does feature a huge list of A-list collaborations, including songs with Beyoncé, Drake, Jay Z, Chance the Rapper, Migos, Travis Scott, and Gucci Mane, among others.

