Jay Z Skips Hall Of Fame Induction — Has Beyonce Already Given Birth?

Have the twins arrived? Not only has Solange Knowles been spotted at the hospital where Beyonce is rumored to be giving birth, Jay Z was absent from his big hall of fame ceremony, which has led fans to believe the Carter twins are officially here! Check out even more ‘evidence’ here.

All Beyhivers know Beyonce, 35, likes to announce things on her OWN time. So it’s not too far of a stretch to think the superstar really could have already given birth! After all, Jay Z, 47, skipped the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in New York on June 15, which is kind of a big deal considering the Grammy winner was supposed to be accepting the honor of being the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall. While Jay was making history in NYC, he was reportedly spotted at a Los Angeles hospital with daughter Blue Ivy, 5, which, we have to say is pretty major!

He ended up thanking his fans on Twitter as his award was picked up on his behalf by friend and record label head Jon Platt, who passed on the rapper’s apologies to the crowd. “I can’t begin to tell you how much this award means to Jay. He’s really sorry he can’t be here with you tonight,” Jon said. That’s not all though, the rapper was also seen leaving his and Bey’s Beverly Hills mansion in a hurry on June 13, as the hospital where the twins are rumored to be delivered filled up with Beyonce’s security team. Even crazier, June 13 was Beyonce’s alleged due date!

Sparking even further speculation, Beyonce’s younger sister Solange Knowles, 30, was spotted at that same LA medical center according to June 15 reports. It may really be happening/already happened! Beyonce’s hairstylist, Chuck Amos, even posted a cryptic Instagram post, writing, “Hang in there, Mama! You Beyonce!” alongside a pic of himself posing with Queen B herself. The photo was published on June 12, so does this mean Beyonce went into labor earlier this week? Is this more evidence that the twins have already been born? The jury is still out! But either way, we cannot wait to hear some official news — which will hopefully happen sooner rather than later!

And while the twins’ sexes still haven’t been revealed, fans went wild when former President Barack Obama, 55, said a few words about Jay on the rapper’s special day of induction. “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those two twins show up,” Obama said in a video he made for Jay’s induction ceremony. So does this mean he and Bey are expecting two more daughters? SO many unanswered questions!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Beyonce has already given birth? Or is she going to give birth soon?