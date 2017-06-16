Cristiano Ronaldo Ready To Ditch Real Madrid Over Tax Fraud Allegations

Is Cristiano Ronaldo about to say ‘adios’ to Real Madrid? HollywoodLife.com has the SCOOP that he’s ‘very upset’ over Spain accusing him of tax fraud and he’s ‘determined’ to leave both the county and his team!

The noise soccer fans heard on June 16 was the sound of every club in the world opening up their wallets, because Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, wants to bail on Real Madrid. FIFA’s Best Men’s Player of 2016 was accused of failing to pay €14.7 million ($16.4 million) in taxes made from image rights between 2011 and 2014. These accusations have the Los Blancos star seeing red! “Cristiano wants to leave,” a source close to the player tells HollywoodLife.com. “He is outraged and feels he is a victim of persecution. He was unfairly and disproportionately elected as an example, despite having voluntarily paid his taxes.” At the moment, the source says Ronaldo is “very, very mad” with this mistreatment and “determined to leave Spain, but we’ll see what will happen.”

Ronaldo reportedly believes the Spanish authorities are trying to make him an example due to his status as being one of the most popular athletes on earth. Because of this treatment, Cristiano reportedly told Real Madrid that he wants to leave Spain “this summer,” the source confirmed to HollywoodLife.com. The team is trying its best to calm him down, especially since he just signed a contract with Real Madrid that would keep him with the team until 2021.

Cristiano’s agency, Gestifute, also dismissed these tax fraud accusations. “It’s clear that [Ronaldo] did not try to evade taxes,” it said in a statement, shooting down the allegations that Cristiano created an offshore structure to hide the millions from Spain’s taxman. Cristiano seemed to offer his own take to these allegations on June 15. He posted an Instagram picture of him with a finger pressed against his closed lips. “Sometimes, the best answer [is] to be quiet,” he wrote. Very clever, Cristiano.

Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet 🇵🇹 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

Considering how much Real paid to acquire Ronaldo, it’s not likely they’re just going to just let him go. Real gave Manchester United €94 million ($132 million) for Cristiano’s contract, making him the subject of (at the time) the most expensive football transfer. China has been dishing out the yuans (the country’s official currency) to acquire some top-level talent. Cristiano’s advisers would rather keep him Europe, according to the BBC, so he could join Paris Saint-Germain or make his return to England’s Premier League.

Perhaps Ronaldo can ring up Lionel Messi for advice on the subject. After all, Leo, 29, has his own tax fraud problems. He was convicted of using shell companies to avoid paying g €4.1 in taxes on income made from image rights from 2007 to 2009. Ultimately, Leo was found guilty and given a 21-month prison sentence. Yet, he’ll never serve a day of it in jail. Spain’s legal system allows people to serve a tax prison sentence that’s less than two years under probation. So Messi will stay free to join Barcelona in challenging Real Madrid for La Liga’s title. However, will Ronaldo be with the team next season? Stay tuned.

