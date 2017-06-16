Love is in the air! ‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa was all smiles during her romantic rendezvous with her new boyfriend Doug Spedding on June 15, dressing to impress for the special occasion. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their sweet date!

Christina El Moussa, 33, was beaming while walking alongside her hunky new beau Doug Spedding, 55, in Newport Beach on June 15. The pair was heading to Javier’s Restaurant to enjoy a delicious dinner for two and they appeared to be in great spirits during their sweet outing. Clad in a floral dress and black thigh-high boots, the Flip or Flop stunner turned heads with her sizzling outfit choice, while her counterpart also held his own. Doug opted for a button down shirt and a blue blazer, clearly trying to impress Christina.

“Christina and her date looked like a happy couple out for a romantic evening,” a source at Javier’s restaurant shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “He was holding her hand from across the table at their booth and she seemed to be really enjoying dinner while laughing through their conversation. They both looked like they were having a great time.” Christina and the Orange County businessman have previously dated and they recently rekindled their romance after she officially called it quits with her famous reality star ex Tarek El Moussa, 35, in Dec. 2016.

Only a few days ago, Christina was seen smiling from ear to ear while walking and talking with Doug, as they ventured to Mastro’s Steakhouse in Costa Mesa. They appeared to be having a ball during their intimate evening together as she took to social media to document their experience. Sharing a video of her flaming cocktail, she wrote, “Date night.” It looks like she and Tarek are moving on, while doing their best to stay cordial for their kids.

Tarek sat down with E! News’ Daily Pop for an interview on June 1 and he revealed that he’s enjoying the single life. Tarek dished, “I’m having fun, I’m boating, I’m travelling, I’m meeting girls, I’m being single, I’m going on dates, pretty much doing what any single guy would do.” Meanwhile, the seventh season of Flip or Flop airs June 15, starring both Tarek and Christina!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Doug and Christina are a great match? Tell us!