Charlotte Flair’s Ready To Make History By Becoming First Female ‘Money In The Bank’ Winner

Will ‘The Queen’ become the first ‘Ms. Money In The Bank?’ Charlotte Flair EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com how she’s prepping for the match and her thoughts on her WWE rivals.

History will be made on June 18, as the WWE will hold its first ever women’s Money In The Bank match. One of the favorites to win the “Money In The Bank” contract for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship has to be Charlotte Flair, 31. She’s a four-time WWE Women’s champion, a second-generation superstar and a Superstar bursting with talent. Yet, the “Genetically Superior Athlete” EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that this high-risk ladder match even has her feeling a bit intimidated. “I am nervous,” Charlotte says when considering the opportunity to become the first female wrestler to raise the MITB briefcase.

“I am excited…whoever wins the first ever Miss Money In The Bank, it creates a limitless opportunity.” Despite the challenges of the match, Charlottes says “anticipation” of possibly having her name entered into the WWE history books again has he feeling more thrilled than afraid. She’s also studying what brought other superstars like John Cena, 40, Seth Rollins, 31, and Daniel Bryan, 36, success. “I am definitely watching back old Money in the bank matches. But the [WWE’s] women have to remember that we have to do exactly what got us here and to this moment and that is to not overthink. I think that is what is most important.”

Speaking of her competition, who does Charlotte think is her biggest rival in this match? “I’m pretty sure all the women are equal,” she tells HollywoodLife.com. “I mean Tamina is a force to be reckoned with and you have Natalya and Carmella has [James Ellsworth, 32] and even my best friend Becky Lynch — I think they are all equal forces that I have to overcome! Especially since there isn’t one girl out there, there are four girls out there. And they are all out there for themselves.”

Charlotte might have more motivation than the four other Superstars to win this match. June 18 happens to be Father’s Day and her father is pro-wrestling icon Ric Flair, 68. When asked if the MITB briefcase would be the ultimate Father’s Day present, Charlotte could only laugh. “Yeah. Definitely. It would be a good Father’s Day present!”

While Charlotte is focused on the match, she’s also considering the future of women’s wrestling. The WWE announced a 32-women Mae Young Classic tournament, and Charlotte can’t wait to see it. “Yeah I am really looking forward to the Mae Young classic,” she says. “I think that it is another step in the women’s revolution. It is another opportunity to showcase and highlight women around the world. And I also think it is another opportunity for us to talk about Mae Young and her legacy. A lot of people might not know who Mae Young is. But if there wasn’t a Mae Young, there might not be a women’s division today.”

As for the future of Charlotte Flair? “ I just want to keep getting better,” she tells HollywoodLife.com. “I have only been doing this for four and a half years. I was at the right place at the right time and to have this opportunity to work with some of the best female wrestlers in the world. I think it is a matter of just continuing to get better and evolving and continuing the women’s revolution and the momentum. …It is just a matter of continuing to get better and upping my game up every chance I get!” Fans can see Charlotte take her game to the next level on June 18 at WWE’s Money In The Bank. The event is available on the WWE Network and pay-per-view.

