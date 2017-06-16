Chanel West Coast Ends ‘Ridiculousness’ Beef With Charlamagne Tha God: ‘It’s All Love’

False alarm, guys! It’s all good between Chanel West Coast and Charlamagne Tha God despite what you saw on ‘Ridiculousness’. The two cleared the air over their feud on Twitter.

Ridiculousness fans, you can take it easy knowing that Chanel West Coast, 28, and Charlamagne Tha God, 36, don’t actually hate each other. In fact, it’s the total opposite. They’re buddies! Chanel and Charlemagne had a little chat on Twitter after the explosive clip of them fighting on Ridiculousness was released, and everything was calm. “Hey ridiculousness was fun last night even tho @chanelwestcoast had an allergic reaction to me…” he joked on Twitter. “Yo real talk tho @cthagod crackis me up. It’s all love lol” Chanel tweeted at him. Nothing to see here!

Seriously, though; their interaction on Ridiculousness the night before was basically a brawl. It was hilarious! Charlamagne was talking about how he has major opinions about a lot of things — like the fact that Chanel can’t rap. She didn’t take that very well, and told him that “just because you have opinions, doesn’t mean you’re right.” Ouch! Charlamagne insulted her rapping more, much to the delight of Rob Dyrdek, 42, who couldn’t control his laughter.

Chanel snapped: “I won a BET award with Young Money. I got songs with French Montana, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Snoop Dogg. Mind you, I did a song with Snoop Dogg after I got into a verbal argument with him because he respected me so much after I spoke my mind to him, he still came back and did a song with me.” Their fight went on and on, until Rob had to step in and calm everyone down. Thankfully, it was all in good fun!

Hey ridiculousness was fun last night even tho @chanelwestcoast had an allergic reaction to me.… https://t.co/2p7fjxB2F0 — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 16, 2017

Yo real talk tho @cthagod crackis me up. It's all love lol 🙌🏼❤️ — Chanel (@chanelwestcoast) June 16, 2017

