Carrie Fisher’s Official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed: Sleep Apnea & More

This may be the closure we’ve all been looking for. Ever since Carrie Fisher’s passing in Dec., fans have been desperate to know what exactly it was that took her life. On June 16 the LA County Medical Examiner’s office said sleep apnea, among other things, was to blame.

Finally, some answers! It was first reported on Dec. 23, 2016 that Carrie Fisher, 60, suffered from a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. In a matter of days, on Dec. 27, reports changed their stories to claim the beloved Star Wars actress passed away after going into cardiac arrest. On June 16 – nearly six months later – thanks to the LA County Examiner’s Office, we’ve learned that Carrie was killed by sleep apnea, fatty tissue buildup in her arteries, and drug use, according to AP.

Carrie’s brother Todd Fisher was quick to respond to the news. “We’re not enlightened. There’s nothing about this that is enlightening,” he said. “I would tell you, from my perspective that there’s certainly no news that Carrie did drugs. I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs. If you want to know what killed her, it’s all of it.” Todd also insists that her doctors were not to blame. “They were doing their best to cure a mental disorder. Can you really blame them? Without her drugs, maybe she would have left long ago.”

Prior to her death, she rested inside the UCLA Medical Center for those few hopeful days. The Star Wars actress’ body was able to reset ever so slightly and enter stable condition. Fans all around the world thought that meant Carrie was getting better, but on Dec. 27, prayers across the globe were shattered. Members of Carrie’s family even confessed to feeling confused over her diagnosis. “We have so little information ourselves,” revealed Todd to the Chicago Tribute. “We have to wait and be patient.”

But as we all know now, Carrie’s death was only the beginning. The following day on Dec. 28, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away. Doctors say it was a stroke that killed her, but we think she died of a broken heart. The two iconic actresses‘ have been receiving touching tributes from fans and immediate family ever since, including Billie and Carrie’s two half-sisters. The world of cinema will never be the same!

HollywoodLifers, do these autopsy results help you understand Carrie’s death better?