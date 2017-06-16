Camila Cabello Reveals Her True Feelings About Fifth Harmony’s 1st Single Without Her

Awkward! During a new interview with AMP Radio, Camila Cabello was asked how she feels about Fifth Harmony’s first single without her — and track called ‘Down’ — and her answer had us cringing on every level.

“I’ve heard some snippets of it,” Camila Cabello, 20, told AMP Radio when she was asked if she’s heard Fifth Harmony‘s new song “Down” yet. “I haven’t had a chance to hear the whole thing, but I thought it was pretty cool.” And when Camila was asked if she thought it was weird to hear a Fifth Harmony song without her vocals, she said, “Not really, because I feel like it’s just been a natural evolution… I wish the best for them and I’m sure they’re going to kill it, and I’m super happy making my own music. So it doesn’t feel weird. It feels natural.”

Then, when AMP Radio‘s hosts dug a little deeper and asked Camila if she has any regrets on how her departure from the band played out, she said, “Obviously, I wish it wouldn’t have been like that because I just, you know, peace [holding up a peace sign]. Like I said, I wish them the best.”

Interestingly, Camila recently said leaving the band was “the low point” of her life when she basically confirmed her new song “I Have Questions” is about her exit from Fifth Harmony. But it looks as though she’s feeling better and she has nothing but love for her former bandmates. Watch her interview with AMP Radio below!

