Calvin Harris Drops ‘Feels’ With Katy Perry & It’s The Greatest Song Of The Summer

Calvin Harris‘, 33, new song is giving us ALL the “Feels” — literally! With an epic team of singers behind him, the Scottish DJ dropped the latest song from his fifth star-studded studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, on June 16. “Feels” features the many talents of Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Big Sean, each bringing their own original flavor to the greatest song of the summer (in our humble opinion). Proof that disco is not dead, Calvin magically blends a mix of guitar strings and mid-tempo beats to create absolute magic.

On Calvin’s official website, you can listen to a preview of Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 and see all the artists he’s collaborated with before the June 30 release. The list includes musical prodigies like Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Schoolboy Q, Young Thug, Frank Ocean, and MANY more! Out of all his partnerships, we’re most surprised by Katy’s contribution to this album. Why? Because she’s Taylor Swift‘s greatest frenemy in Hollywood! Calvin and Taylor didn’t have the smoothest breakup, so at what point did he reach out to the “Bon Appetit” singer? Many fans immediately suspected that a diss track was on the horizon.

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, and it really seems like Katy is pulling something scathing out of the freezer for dinner. Rumor has it she’s making a flirtatious move on the EDM hottie to make Taylor jealous! They have “a lot in common” so “it’s icing on the cake for Katy that she can drop this bomb on Taylor,” a source told OK! Magazine. “There’s only one goal for Katy now, and that’s for a romance with Calvin to go public.” RUTHLESS, HONEY!

