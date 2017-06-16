Caitlyn Jenner Praying Kim Kardashian & Sisters Reconcile With Her On Father’s Day

Poor Caitlyn. She hasn’t talked to her daughters in months, but she’s hoping they each give her a call on Father’s Day, as she wants to finally end their longstanding feud, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“Caitlyn [Jenner] doesn’t talk to her daughters much and doesn’t really talk to the Kardashian sisters ever since her book came out. So this Father’s Day Caitlyn is looking to bury the hatchet and hopes they all reach out and wish her a good day and start getting to a better place in all their relationships. That would be the best gift Caitlyn would ask for this year,” a source close to Caitlyn tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s no secret that the Kardashians have been feuding with Caitlyn for quite some time. And things got worse with the release her memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, in which she blasted Kris Jenner for everything that ever went wrong in her life. Obviously, Kim and her sisters have sided with Kris, as they don’t agree with a lot of things Caitlyn has been saying about the family, but it looks like Caitlyn’s hoping they can all come to some sort of truce with it being Father’s Day and all.

Could this finally be the end of the Kardashians’ feud with Caitlyn? We wouldn’t hold our breath, but there’s always a chance the girls will call her on June 18 to wish her a happy Father’s Day. This family is always full of surprises, so we never say never when it comes to the Kardashians.

