Blac Chyna Flaunts Toned Post-Baby Tummy & New Emerald Green Hair

We’re green with envy over Blac Chyna’s cool new ‘do and insane abs. The mom of two looked better than ever on a Beverly Hills shopping trip!

Blac Chyna, 29, never disappoints when she tries out new looks. The reality star isn’t afraid to go really wild with her outfits and hair, and she proved just that while out shopping in Los Angeles on June 15! It was hard to miss her when she trolled out of Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills rocking her brand new, bright green hair. The long, wavy hair extensions were so shiny they almost glowed, and were dyed a unique emerald shade of green. And damn, she really pulled it off!

Chyna was really feeling herself that afternoon, too — as she should. Just seven months after giving birth to her daughter, Dream Kardashian, Chyna’s back to having a bangin’ body. It’s hard to believe it, but her stomach is already completely flat, and toned. Rude. She showed off her hard work and beautiful tattoos by wearing a black cropped tee and black satin track pants. She looked effortlessly cool as she sped away in her red Ferrari.

She’s been open about her struggles to return to her pre-baby body after giving birth, giving her followers updates on her workouts, diet, and goals on social media. Every once in awhile, she also posts pic of her current weight to keep herself on track. It’s clear that sticking to her routine has paid off! She’s also shown off her new figure, too. Just one month ago, Chyna posted a pic to Snapchat that showed her topless, wearing just a towel on her head and boy shorts. Her waist is so tiny! We can’t wait to see what she wears next.

HollywoodLifers, is this your favorite look from Blac Chyna? Let us know!