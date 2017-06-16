Billie Lourd Releases Statement On Carrie Fisher’s Death: Drugs ‘Ultimately Killed Her’

This is a real tearjerker. Six months after the death of Carrie Fisher, daughter Billie Lourd released an emotional statement on June 16. ‘My mother battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life,’ she said, ‘she ultimately died of it.’

New information regarding the tragic death of Carrie Fisher has come to light. Even though the original cause of death paperwork said she passed away from cardiac arrest on December 27, the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that she actually died of sleep apnea and other undetermined factors, according to ET. Based on our own research, sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. Billie Lourd, 24, released another statement on June 16, saying, “My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life,” to People. “She ultimately died of it.”

You better have some tissues near by because this is where it gets truly heartbreaking. “She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases,” Billie continued. “I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Mommy.” Poor Billie lost her mother at 60 years old, two days after Christmas. Her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away just a few days later.

