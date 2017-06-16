Jay Z just became the first-ever hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, and his intro was done by none other than former president Barack Obama. While his speech was everything, many fans think he may have revealed that Jay and Beyoncé are having daughters!

Barack Obama has been a Jay Z and Beyonce fan since day one — something he reiterated during his incredible two-minute introduction video shown at the New York City ceremony honoring those inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. While Jay Z wasn’t at the ceremony (maybe because Bey is giving birth soon?), the CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Jon Platt accepted it instead. However, the highlight of the evening was Obama’s speech — which included a very personal message.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters,” Barack said at one point, alluding to Blue Ivy, Sasha and Malia Obama. “Although he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up.” With that, Twitter erupted with the question: did Barack Obama just reveal that Bey and Jay were expecting daughters? We’re not so sure, but it’s no surprise that Obama’s speech has made such an impact. He hilariously also mentioned Bey and his own wife, Michelle Obama, stating, “Let’s face it. We both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.”

Another highlight of the speech was when Obama stated that he and Jay seem to “understand” one another. “Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today,” he said. “We know what it’s like not to have a father around, we know what it’s like not to come from much, and to know people who didn’t get the same breaks that we did. So we try to prop open those doors of opportunity so that it’s a little easier for those who come up behind us to succeed as well.”

