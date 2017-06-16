‘BIP’ Scandal: Filming Continued For 2 Days After Corinne & DeMario Hookup

Shocking new details about what went down on the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ set after the alleged incident with Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson have surfaced. In a new interview, another ‘BiP’ star claims the show filmed for two whole days before stopping.

Yikes. Jasmine Goode is continuing to sound off on the Bachelor In Paradise scandal that left it’s fourth season in jeopardy. In a new interview with PEOPLE, Jasmine is claiming that Bachelor In Paradise continued filming long after Corinne Olympios, 25, and DeMario Jackson, 30, had an alleged sexual encounter in the pool. “Everyone saw them kissing and having fun together,” Jasmine shared. “It was known the next day, just two people who hooked up, nothing out of the ordinary. There was other hookups between other cast members like any other season of ‘Paradise’, but for some reason this one is being brought to light. Doesn’t make sense.” After sharing Jasmine’s statement, PEOPLE added that Corinne’s legal team is denying her account of the incident.

As far as Jasmine is concerned, whatever went down (or didn’t) between Corinne and DeMario didn’t appear “unsafe”. Jasmine added, “To me and everyone else, it just seemed like crazy fun Corinne that we’re used to because for the next two days we kept filming. So there was never any moment that we felt unsafe or that I thought that she felt unsafe.” This is drastically different than what other sources have been claiming, especially Corinne who released a statement that boldly stated she was a “victim”. The statement also read, “As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.” You can read Corinne’s full statement here.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Jasmine’s claims that Bachelor In Paradise filmed for an additional two days after the alleged incident with Corinne and DeMario? Comment below, let us know.