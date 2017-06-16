Angelina Jolie Takes Knox On Military Gear Shopping Spree — Going Camping?

Nothing like the great outdoors! Angelina Jolie recently treated son Knox to a military gear shopping spree, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, which could mean that they’re preparing for a family ‘camping trip.’

Now that summer has arrived, Angelina Jolie, 42, wants her children to take full advantage of the beautiful weather outside. What better way to do that than going on a family camping trip? “Angelina came into our army surplus store with her son Knox and their security team,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She shopped for boots and women’s fatigues for herself, and helped Knox pick out some pants. She bought a bunch of other military clothes and camping supplies as well. It looked like they were preparing for a fun camping trip.”

Either that, or she’s revisiting her former Tomb Raider character Lara Croft. “That would have been even cooler,” the source continues. “After shopping, Angelina said she would be back for more supplies later. She was very nice to everyone in the store and even stopped to talk and interact with other shoppers. Her only request; however, was that nobody take any pictures.” As we previously told you, the actress-turned director is taking a break from her career to focus on giving her six children a normal childhood — which includes cliché things like going camping and making delicious s’mores by the fire pit.

Maddox, Pax, and the rest of the gang still get spoiled rotten by their mother. Just a few days ago the brunette beauty bought them That being said,and the rest of the gang still get spoiled rotten by their mother. Just a few days ago the brunette beauty bought them a massive 100ft water slide that leads directly into their outdoor pool that’s filled with crystal clear water. The slide is so freakin’ big that helicopters flying over her LA mansion noticed it from miles away. Nothing screams summertime like playing in the pool, sleeping under the stars, and telling ghost stories at the camp site.

