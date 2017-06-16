Alex Jones Leaks Audio He Claims Is Call With Megyn Kelly About Their Interview

‘Infowars’ host Alex Jones leaked audio on June 16 of an alleged phone call with Megyn Kelly he secretly recorded. In the audio, Megyn reassures him that she won’t double cross him with the interview, but Alex feels that she did and calls her a ‘modern day Medusa!’

Alex Jones, 43, didn’t release his full interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, 46, like he said he would, but he did release what he’s claiming is a pre-interview phone call with Megyn before they sat down for their talk regarding his thoughts on the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre and more. This audio has not been verified by NBC. “My goal is for your listeners and the left — you know, who will be watching some on NBC — to say, ‘Wow, that’s really interesting,” the voice Alex is alleging is Megyn’s says in the audio. “It’s not going to be some gotcha hit piece, I promise you that.”

Alex admits in the video featuring the audio that he doesn’t know why he accepted “this challenge” with Megyn, whom he viciously calls a “modern day Medusa.” The reason why the Infowars host is causing such a storm is because he feels that Megyn is trying to paint him in a negative light with their interview, which is slated to air June 18 on Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. “She didn’t show in her promo video that I said I believe Sandy Hook happened,” he says in the video. He claims Megyn just sat there during their interview and “played along with her greater deception.”

During the phone call, the voice that appears to be Megyn’s also says, “The reason you are interesting to me is because I followed your custody case, and I think you had a very good point about how the media was covering it and for some reason treated you and your family and what was going on as fair game when they never would have done that if you were a mainstream media figure. I saw a different side of you in that whole thing and, you know, you just became very fascinating to me…”

Alex also threatened to release their full interview with a scathing message on June 15. “I’ve never done this in 22 years, I’ve never recorded another journalist, but I knew it was a fraud, that it was lie,” he revealed in a Twitter video. “God, she was like, ‘I want to get steaks with you, I’m obsessed with you, oh my god,’ wiggling around in her seat. It was all crap. I knew it was all a lie.”

Several families of the Sandy Hook victims have threatened to take legal action against NBC if they air the interview with Alex, who previously called the massacre a hoax. The right-wing Internet radio host has claimed the Dec. 14, 2012 shooting, which killed 26 people including young children, was a ploy to promote tougher gun control laws! However, Alex explains how he has to question every bit of info. Alongside his recent message, he shared a recording that sounded like Megyn. She says, “All I can do is give you my word and tell you if there’s one thing about me, I do what I say I’m gonna do, and I don’t double-cross. You know you just became very fascinating to me. I just always thought you were this maybe, [y’know] one-dimensional guy, like this is your thing.”

Megyn has not responded to Alex’s claims about their interview or the audio. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to NBC and Megyn’s team for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Alex secret audio? Tell us!