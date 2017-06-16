50 Cent Slams Tupac Biopic Film ‘All Eyez On Me’ — That Was ‘Trash’

Yikes! The new Tupac biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ dropped on June 16, and one of rap’s living legends was NOT a fan! 50 Cent immediately took to Instagram to shred the film after seeing it.

Rap fans are rushing to theaters after All Eyez On Me, the Tupac Shakur biopic, dropped on June 16 (which was also his birthday). However, one disappointed rapper is warning them to stay away! 50 Cent, 41, took to Instagram right after he saw the movie, ranting about how awful it was. “I watched the 2 PAC film, that was some bullsh*t,” he complained. “Catch that sh*t on a fire stick 👎trust me. LOL SMH TRASH.”

“I’m a big 2 PAC fan,”he wrote on a follow-up pic of the iconic rapper. “I just don’t think his story was done well, he deserved better. Check it out, the sh*t felt like I was watching a lifetime TV movie in a theater. I wanted to change the channel. The new edition story was better then that sh*t. SMH 🤕.” What a bummer!

50 isn’t the only star infuriated over the highly-anticipated film. Jada Pinkett-Smith was totally infuriated by the way her relationship with Pac was portrayed, and took to Twitter to break down every inaccuracy. “Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” she began. “The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career. Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.” Luckily, Jada does not blame the actors in the film, Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr, saying “this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both.”

I'm a big 2 PAC fan, I just don't think his story was done well he deserved better. Check it out, the shit felt like I was watching a life time TV movie in a theater. I wanted to change the channel. The new edition story was better then that shit. SMH 🤕 A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Will you still see the movie after all of the celebrity criticism? Let us know!