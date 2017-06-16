40 Glocc Shot & Seriously Injured During Funeral In California — What Happened?

Rapper, 40 Glocc has reportedly been gunned down while attending a funeral in California on June 15. He was reportedly shot twice and remains hospitalized. Get the shocking details.

40 Glocc, who’s real name is Lawrence White, was reportedly shot multiple times on June 15, according to TMZ. The rapper was allegedly gunned down while attending a funeral in San Bernardino, CA. White was shot in the arm and the chest around 2:30 PM on Thursday at a cemetery, law enforcement sources confirmed to the site. The rapper reportedly remains hospitalized with his injuries, where he is in stable condition.

Police detained a handful of people, as reported by TMZ, which claims no arrests have been made at this time. The shooting occured at Mt. View Cemetery, according to San Bernardino’s The Sun, which reports that a woman was also injured after being run down by a car. Her condition is currently unknown, and it is unclear if she attended the cemetery with the rapper. However, the site says that 40 Glocc did arrive at the funeral with a female companion.

Law enforcement has shut down the cemetery to investigate, as reported by The Sun. Police have reportedly discovered several bullet casings that could be seen under makeshift markers in the mortuary driveway.

The rapper, who reportedly resides in Colton, CA, has received a ton of sympathetic comments from fans on Instagram. 40 Glocc has a history of alleged gang relations, and he’s been known to feud with rappers, The Game, 37, and Lil Wayne, 34.

This story is still developing…

