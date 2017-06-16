Nicki Minaj’s Scathing Remy Ma Diss Track With 2 Chainz Is Finally Here

Your move, Remy Ma! Nicki Minaj is totally savage on 2 Chainz’s new track ‘Realize,’ which dropped today, June 16, and we’re loving it. Listen to the song here — and make sure you’re sitting down first!

Nicki Minaj, 34, has dissed her nemesis Remy Ma, 37, again on 2 Chainz‘ new track “Realize,” and fans are living for it. “I’ve been winning eight years consistently, at least respect it,” she raps. “Papoose wrote that ‘Ether’ record, but I broke Aretha record / See this is chess, not checkers / You cannot check the checkers / Did Nas clear that ‘Ether’ record? / Nah, but I will complete the record,” Nicki continues, referring to Remy’s own diss track, “shETHER.” Now the final studio version of “Realize” is here, and you can hear Queen Nicki drag Remy for the rest of time!

The song is definitely as hot as can be. 2 Chainz opens the fiery jam, showing off his lyrical prowess on a bass-heavy beat. Nicki jumps on for a guess verse and reignites her feud with Remy, calling out the Love & Hip Hop: New York star for trying to take her crown — and failing. After hearing her lyrics at 2 Chainz’ listening party, fans were even more hyped to check out the single. Needless to say, they loved the sizzling jam once it officially dropped!

Of course, Nicki has accused Remy of using Papoose, 39, as a ghostwriter before. On “No Frauds,” Nicki says, “You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped / Heard your p*ssy on yuck, I guess you needed a Pap.” Guess she wanted to make sure her shade really landed, though, and this track off 2 Chainz’ new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music worked like a charm if you ask us!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Realize:”

Yo, I went and copped the Range, I call this Roc(k) Dwayne

Johnson, stop the playin’, man, I cannot complain

I left my shades in Atlanta so I told my pilot to stop the plane

He busts a U in the air, she says she doin’ it. Where?

She wanna sit in my chair, she can never be my heir

Checks, clear, Bible, swear

They ain’t bugging I go off, Asahd Khaled with the cloth

Dwayne Carter or the norf, Dwayne Wayne the fourth

New dream house for mami, keep ‘Caiah in Armani

Putting my nieces through college, this for Kellise and Imani

Look at these n*ggas I put on, all of these niggas I’m good on

My own tour, I stood on em, I swear the next one I’m keeping my foot on

I’ve been winning 8 years consistently, at least respect it

Papoose wrote a Ether record, but I broke Aretha record

See this is chess, not checkers, you can not check the checkers

Did Nas clear that Ether record? Nah, but I will complete the record

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Realize?” Tell us if you think Nicki owned it!