Zendaya’s First ‘VOGUE’ Cover Unveiled: See Her Stunning Shoot

Zendaya is gearing up for her major movie debut in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ and she’s celebrating with a seriously high-fashion shoot! Inside, she gets real about calling the shots with her own career and why she isn’t afraid to say ‘No.’

From her stellar red carpet looks to her high-fashion campaigns and very own line, Zendaya, 20, already achieved fashion domination — and now she’s taking on the big screen as she stars in one of the highly-anticipated movies of the summer: Spider-Man: Homecoming. In honor of her new role, Zendaya is featured on the cover of VOGUE magazine’s July issue, where she looks stunning as she opens up about how she calls the shots with her career.

Although she has major movie roles lined up, the Disney darling is also in the midst of working on K.C. Undercover. Not only is she starring in the show, but she’s a producer on the project — and she wasn’t afraid to come to the table with her own set of demands. For starters, she wanted the name of the show changed — it was originally supposed to be titled Super Awesome Katy. “I was like, ‘The title is whack. That’s gonna change,’ ” she said, adding that she wanted the character’s name to also change. “Do I look like a Katy to you?”

Zendaya also had a clear vision for the character. “I want her to be martial arts–trained. I want her to be able to do everything that a guy can do. I want her to be just as smart as everybody else. I want her to be a brainiac. I want her to be able to think on her feet. But I also want her to be socially awkward, not a cool kid. I want her to be normal with an extraordinary life,” she continued.

While many would be afraid to call the shots, Zendaya is completely in control. “A lot of people don’t realize their power,” she said. “I have so many friends who say yes to everything or feel like they can’t stand up for themselves in a situation. No: You have the power.”

