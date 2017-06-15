Younes Begging To See Kourtney Kardashian Again: How Scott’s Coming Between Them

Kourtney Kardashian may be ‘done’ with Scott Disick, but he’s still controlling what she does and doesn’t do with her life. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s afraid that if she hangs out with Younes Bendjima again, it’ll set Scott off.

“Younes [Bendjima] has been begging Kourtney [Kardashian] to come meet him in Europe for a long romantic weekend. She’s dying to see him again, but she’s decided not to go and it’s all because of Scott [Disick]. She can’t deal with the fallout right now — not after the hell he put her through over her last trip. It’s beyond unfair, but Kourtney’s stuck worrying about how her life is going to impact Scott. She’s basically afraid to set him off,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Ugh. We’re huge fans of Kourtney and Younes as a couple, so it’s unfortunate to learn that she’s afraid of reuniting with him — all because of how she thinks Scott may react to the situation. As you’ll recall, the last time Kourtney had a rendezvous with Younes was when they frolicked around together in Cannes. And because of it, Scott engaged in some hard partying and hooked up with at least four different women, including Bella Thorne, ex Chloe Bartoli and Sofia Richie. Since then, things have died down for Scott, but it may be because Kourtney hasn’t been seen with Younes. Perhaps Kourtney knows what she’s talking about — it seems like Scott only acts out when he’s upset about who Kourtney’s hanging out with.

We love Scott, but we also want Kourtney to put her happiness first. She and Younes make such a cute couple, and the model even thinks they could have a “serious future” together. Isn’t that so sweet?! She should give Younes a chance and not worry about how Scott feels.

