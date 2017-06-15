Brad & Jen, Justin & Selena & More Of The Worst Celeb Breakups Of All Time



Having tons of money can make splitting up easier, but having constant media attention can raise the stakes and reveal secrets. These secrets have lead to the worst breakups in celebrity history! Some stars cheat. Some stars get involved in domestic violence. Some stars go very public with their frustration about their split. Click through the gallery above to see all of the worst breakups and what went down.

Brad Pitt, 53, is at the center of not one but TWO of the worse celebrity breakups. He and Jennifer Aniston, 48, were the ultimate power couple in the early 2ks. They were married from 2000 to 2005. Unfortunately, he met Angelina Jolie, 42, on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, and the rest was history! He left his wife for the sexy actress. It seemed like he made the right choice, though, because they were together for 12 years, had 6 kids, and made more movies together. That is until 2016, when Brad allegedly went berserk on a private jet, leading Angie to call it quits and file for divorce.

Young love rarely seems to work out, but they also have some of the most dramatic breakups. Who could forget Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 24. They were the it-couple for years while they were rising stars. Then there were cheating rumors, breakups and makeups, and up until 2016 they were never really definitely together or apart. Finally Selena started dating The Weeknd, which officially ended the Jelena romance for good.

The most unexpected split ever was between Kris Jenner, 61, and Bruce Jenner, 67, AKA Caitlyn. They were married for 24 years and then suddenly divorced. Soon after the split, Bruce revealed he was transgender, and Caitlyn was born. Unfortunately, Caitlyn had a lot of bad things to say about Kris. She said sex with Kris was “uncomfortable” and that Kris lied about not knowing the truth about Cait. Yikes! Make sure you see all of the worst breakups in our gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity breakup broke your heart the most? Let us know!