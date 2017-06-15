Jerry West: 5 Things About Warriors’ Adviser Who’s Ditching The NBA Champs For The Clippers

After helping the Golden State Warriors win their second NBA championship, Jerry West is packing his bags for Los Angeles. The Warriors’ adviser is jumping ship to join the Clippers, so get to know all about this NBA legend.

1. He is a NBA champion and a Basketball Hall of Famer. Mere days after the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA title in three years, news broke that Jerry West, 79, will leave his role as a special team consultant, according to ESPN. “I knew I was going to be leaving [after Game 5 of the NBA Finals,” Jerry said. “I didn’t know what I was going to be leaving to,” Jerry told ESPN. “Was this the end of me being productive? Every person is different in terms of their lives and how people age. I don’t feel old; I feel really competitive.”

Jerry has been helping the Dubs for six seasons, but he had his own championship ring long before joining the team. As a point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, he won the title in 1972. Though he only claimed the championship once, he had a highly successful career. Jerry was a 14-time NBA All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA First and Second Team member and the 1970 NBA scoring champion. Ultimately, the man called “Mr. Clutch” was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980.

2. Jerry has a golden touch. Jerry will reportedly join the Los Angeles Clippers, which is a pretty big deal for Clippers fans. After retiring in 1974, Jerry coached the Lakers for three years, leading them into the playoffs every year. He worked as a talent scout for the Lakers at the start of the 1980s, and he’s credited with creating the Lakers squad that won five championships in ten years.

3. Even if you’ve never heard of Jerry West, you’ve seen him before. Jerry has many nicknames — “Mr. Clutch,” “Mr. Outside,” “Zeke From Cabin Creek” – but his “Mr. Logo” nickname is because Jerry is the player whose silhouette is in the official NBA logo. Despite this prestigious honor, Jerry thinks it’s time to change it up. I wish that it had never gotten out that I’m the logo,” he said in April 2017, according to the Washington Post. “…I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself, and when people say that, it’s just not who I am, period. If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways, I wish they would.

4. This NBA legend was once a shy kid. While growing up in West Virginia, Jerry was often described as an introvert (which would explain why he’s embarrassed about being the NBA Logo.) However, his hard work ethic, passion for the game and perfectionism would lead him to incredible success. Now, he’s bringing his talents back to L.A.

5. He may be the key to the Clippers becoming a major threat. “I’m very intrigued,” Jerry says about his future advisory role with the Clippers. L.A. is happy to have Jerry, as he’s reportedly part of the team’s strategy in keeping their free agents, specifically Chris Paul, 32. Chris was reportedly interested in joining the San Antonio Spurs, but with Jerry helping out, he might decide to stay in L.A.

