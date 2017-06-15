Allie Teilz: 5 Things To Know About ‘GoT’ Star Alfie Allen’s Topless New GF

Hot stuff! If you weren’t familiar with DJ Allie Teilz before June 14, you are now that she was photographed topless with her ‘Game of Thrones’ boyfriend Alfie Allen in Spain. Here are five things to know about the beautiful blonde who isn’t afraid to show off her sexy body.

Alfie Allen’s girlfriend Allie Teilz has people talking after she whipped off her bikini top in Formentera, Spain as the Game of Thrones star applied sunscreen to gorgeous 23-year-old. The American DJ has totally caught the eye of the 30-year-old actor and while it’s not clear how long they’ve been together, she was comfortable enough to hang out topless with her guy as he rubbed lotion all over her body. Allie has a successful career in the music industry so here are five things to know about the talented DJ.

1. Allie was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ.

She is a native of the Copper State, growing up and graduating from high school in the Phoenix area. She’s still so fond of the area that she went back over 2017’s Memorial Day weekend to DJ poolside at the posh W Hotel in suburban Scottsdale.

2. Allie says she wasn’t popular growing up.

In an interview with Skullcandy.com, she said that in school she had few friends and that music was what really helped her feel like she belonged in this world. She said that by putting on headphones, “I could be anywhere. In school where people don’t like me and think I’m weird, I put my headphones on and I could be David Bowie. I feel like whatever I want to feel like. It’s so empowering.”

3. Allie has had some very high profile DJ gigs.

She’s played at events including the Oscars, the Golden Globe Awards, the Emmys, the Grammys, as well as after parties at the Coachella Music Festival and Pitchfork. She’s also spun alongside the likes of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, 48, actor Elijah Wood, 36, and singer Frank Ocean, 29.

4. Allie has been deejaying since she was 13-years-old and is one of the most popular female DJ’s in the world.

She said she knew from a very young age that she’d be pursuing a career in the music industry. By 15 she was booking her own shows and began working in production. At 17, she ran production for Kanye West & Jay-Z‘s Watch the Throne tour at their MGM Grand Las Vegas stop. Even though she’s still so young, she’s one of the most in demand DJ’s in the business.

5. Allie has her own clothing line.

Her eponymous brand launched in 2016 and debuted at NY Fashion Week. It includes women’s, men’s and gender neutral designs and has been featured in Vanity Fair and Vogue.

