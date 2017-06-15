Riley Curry Sticks Her Tongue Out At Fans With Steph & Family At Warriors Parade: Adorable Video

Although today was all about the Warriors, it was Steph and Ayesha Curry’s kids — Riley and Ryan — who stole the show! The cute family stood on top of Steph’s bus during the Dubs’ championship parade, where Riley couldn’t stop being silly! And, Ryan sweetly waved to the crowd! Watch here!

Can someone get the Curry’s their own show, already? — Because, we seriously can’t get enough of this family! Steph, 29, and Ayesha‘s, 28, children, Riley, 4, and Ryan, 1 were the stars of the Warriors championship parade on June 15! Riley stuck her tongue out to the thousands of fans who crowded the streets. And, she had the cutest little grin on her face, while she hung over the top of her dad’s custom parade bus. And, we lost it when little Ryan — in her mother’s arms — sweetly waved to all of her daddy’s fans!

Steph, who dedicated his second NBA title to his family, brought his loved ones along for the ride. The point guard’s parents and his sister all sat on top of the bus and cheered with the crowd. He proudly held the Dubs’ championship trophy up in the air while he howled to his fans. The Curry’s all displayed the biggest smiles!

Ayesha even took to Instagram to snap a photo of little Ryan, where she said, “She was in my Belly the last time. This is crazy.” When the Dubs won the championship against the Cavs in 2015, Ayesha was pregnant with Ryan. And, back in 2015, Riley was the solo star of the parade. So, we’re glad that she can finally share the moment with her baby sister!

This man and his family really are life goals. #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/IHMalkBMrT — jr (@jayarealvarado) June 15, 2017

Riley’s little star power also caught everyone’s eye when her daddy won the 2017 NBA title on June 12! She joined Steph on stage when he was presented with the Larry O’Brien trophy and she put on a show. Riley flailed her arms all over the place, while she made funny faces and danced in her Warriors gear. It was seriously the cutest thing we’ve ever seen! It took us all the way back to the time when she stole the show during Steph’s post-game press conference in 2015!

