Golden State Warriors Championship Parade: See The Best Moments From The Dubs’ Celebration

Dub city, baby! The Golden State Warriors paraded around downtown Oakland, June 15, to celebrate their NBA title win! The team was proudly led by Finals MVP, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green! See the epic photos from the parade that brought out over 1 millions Dubs fans!

It’s a party in the Bay! The celebrations continued today for the Golden State Warriors, who traveled around downtown Oakland, CA, celebrating their 2017 NBA title win! The Dubs, as well as their coaching staff were greeted by thousands of excited fans, dressed in blue and gold. The screams were loud, the energy was high, and damn did it feel good for Dubs fans to see the Larry O’Brien trophy back in the Bay! Check out the best moments from the parade in our above gallery!

Steph Curry, 29, brought his adorable family — who he dedicated his second title to — on the players float during the parade! Ayesha, 28, held their youngest baby, Ryan, 1, while Riley, 4, was the life of the party, dancing around! This was actually the second Warriors championship parade for Riley, who was the star of 2015’s celebration. And, this was little Ryan’s first parade.

Today’s epic parade was the second NBA Championship celebration in Oakland in three years. The last time the Dubs’ paraded around downtown, was in 2015 when they won their first title in 40 years [and their fourth ever]. Two years ago, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6, 104-97, winning the series 4-2.

The Warriors took home the 2017 NBA Championship on their home court, June 12, to a sold out crowd. They beat the Cleveland Cavalier in Game 5, 129-120, where Kevin Durant, 28, was named Finals MVP. And now, the dynasty is alive!

