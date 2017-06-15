Golden State Warriors Parade Live Stream: Watch The NBA Champs Online

It’s time to party in the Bay! The Warriors championship parade will kick off on June 15 at 1 PM ET! The Dubs will make their way around downtown Oakland to celebrate their 2017 NBA Finals win! If you can’t make it to the West Coast, you can watch the celebrations online, RIGHT HERE!

After going 16 and 1 in the post season, it’s time for the Golden State Warriors to celebrate! In a parade that’s slated to have over 1 million Dubs fans, the team will rally through the streets of downtown Oakland to celebrate their big win. The parade will begin at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET on June 15. Fans who plan on attending can begin lining up at 5 AM. Get the full directions, line-up location and live stream links by scrolling down!

The Dubs took home their second NBA Championship in two years on June 12, and their fifth in franchise history. With Finals MVP Kevin Durant, 28, and Steph Curry, 29, leading the team, the Warriors closed out the series in Game 5 over the Cavs 129-120. And now, the gold is officially back in the Bay.

If you’ll be in the Bay area, the Warriors official website provided the following directions for those attending the event; The parade will begin on Broadway at 11th Street; turning right on Grand Avenue; turning right on Harrison to 19th St; right on Lakeside Drive; ending on Oak and proceeding to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center; Fans can begin to line up for the parade as early as 5 AM at Lakeshore and 12th Street. You can view the full parade route, street closures, and more on the rally site here.

Here’s how you can watch:

Live Stream: Mercury News via YouTube

Live Stream: CBS-SF Bay Area

Watch: ESPN nationwide, NBA TV, NBC Bay Area local stations

"Last time 1 million people came to #Oakland for the #WarriorsParade. This time it could be as many as 1.5, even 2 million people" pic.twitter.com/yhcolT2XUi — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) June 13, 2017

The last time there was an NBA Championship parade in the Bay, it was 2015; the Warriors had just won their first title in 40 years [making it their fourth in history] and nearly 1 million showed up to rally through the streets. Now, in 2017, the Dubs will actually follow the same parade route as 2015 and more 1 million more are expected than two years ago.

Following their victory over the Cavs on June 12, Warriors fans filled the street in Oakland for one massive dance party. About 1,000 people celebrated in the streets, climbing on cars and streetlights, and some even spraying champagne. And, the celebrations will continue in Oakland today! Be sure to catch all of the action by visiting the above links! Congrats to the Dubs!

