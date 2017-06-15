U.S. Open: Blimp Crashes & Burns Near Golf Tournament — Horrific Video

A blimp floating over the U.S. Open golf tournament caught fire and crashed in Wisconsin on June 15. There was one person reportedly on board and emergency responders have rushed to the seen. Get the frightening details and watch the incident, caught on video, here.

The U.S. Open in Erin, Wisconsin was interrupted when a blimp crashed and burned with one passenger inside on June 15, according to TMZ. That one passenger was the pilot, the site confirmed, who made it out of the blimp alive. However, he suffered injuries — burns on his face, as well as neck and lower back pain.

The blimp crashed and landed in a remote field, with no direct road access, as reported by the site. Emergency responders were told to drive ATVs to the burning blimp. The FAA will be on the crash site to investigate, TMZ says.

The aircraft only carries one individual, according to the site, which supports reports claiming that no other people were involved in the crash. As seen in videos captured below, multiple spectators thought that they witnessed the pilot parachuting out of the blimp. However, officials told the site that the pilot was in the blimp when it crashed.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Before the U.S. Open began, a company by the name of PenFed advertised on Twitter that their blimp would be flying over the golf tournament.

